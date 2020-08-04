More than 20 deaths reported for our area in daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 497,330 cases reported. That’s 5,446 new cases. There are 491,773 cases involving Florida residents and 5,557 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 7,526 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 247 new deaths.

Bay County is reporting 3,921 cases. This includes 3,856 residents and 65 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 98 years-old. 37 people have died from the virus and 171 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 83 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19. Health officials say a 67-year-old woman (case confirmed June 25), a 95-year-old man (case confirmed July 4), a 74-year-old woman (case confirmed July 9), an 81-year-old man (case confirmed July 9), a 76-year-old man (confirmed July 12), a 76-year-old woman (case confirmed July 12), a 71-year-old woman (case confirmed July 13), an 86-year-old man (case confirmed July 16), a 67-year-old man (case confirmed July 18), a 60-year-old man (case confirmed July 19), an 85-year-old man (case confirmed July 24), a 74-year-old woman (case confirmed July 25), an 80-year-old man (case confirmed July 27), a 55-year-old woman (case confirmed July 27), and an 89-year-old man (case confirmed July 28) passed away.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,106 cases. This includes 3,075 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 30 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 34 people who have died from the virus. 143 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 47 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,286 cases. 1,171 of the cases are residents and 115 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 14 deaths from the virus and 61 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 13 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 676 cases. 668 are residents and eight are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 15 people have died in the county and 38 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, seven people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 457 cases. There are 448 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been two deaths reported and 12 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday morning, one person is in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 1,643 cases. There are 1,628 local cases and 15 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 33 deaths and 97 people have been reported hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 17 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 333 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 27 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 415 cases. They are 406 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 94 years-old. There have been two deaths and 30 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday morning, six people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 189 cases. There are 187 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 6 to 85. Two deaths have been reported. Four people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 418 cases of COVID-19. All 418 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and seven people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 19 available adult ICU beds out of the 155 beds reported. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 19 adult ICU beds available in our area Tuesday morning. (Agency for Health Care Administration)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.