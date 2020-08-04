Advertisement

Sneads coach anxiously awaiting the decision from the FHSAA

Bill Thomas talks about start of fall sports
Bill Thomas talks about start of fall sports(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bill Thomas and his Sneads football players are waiting patiently"for the start of fall practice and the season ahead.

Ok perhaps patiently isn't quite the right description, because for coach Thomas and his guys, the start of practice can't come quickly enough.

They've done their share of summer conditioning, and now are awaiting word from that meeting next Friday when the FHSAA will decide what plan to adopt. They have three options before them, and most believe option one will be the way they go. That starts practice on the 24th, games beginning two weeks later, with the preseason classic and one regular season game likely lost in the process.

"Yeah we're all going to hate to lose a game." coach Thomas told me. "Because we had Cottondale week one. But just to get these games playing, to get them back on the field, whatever it takes, we are going to have to give a little to get a little to get us going I feel. If we can get back on the field that's what we're all looking forward to."

Option two for football pushes the start date indefinitely with no state playoff series. Option 3 slides back to November, and compresses the season considerably, while also pushing back winter and spring sports. That FHSAA board meeting a week from Friday in Gainesville.

If had the chance to talk to those making the decisions, well he might say this in terms of the reality of working hard to keep the football players, and all high school student-athletes safe in this current COVID environment.

“We can do everything we want to keep these young men safe but they’re also teenage boys.” the coach said. “When they leave us...we can keep them social distanced all day long but when...you know I’ve got a teenage son. We see them every day, they leave us they’ll go right down the road to go together to go swimming. You know that’s just...can we keep them safe? No, but we are still going to do our part as coaches. To keep everything clean. To go by all the regulations and you know we’re going to do our part to do it, but you can’t guarantee anything.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nick Nelson talks about his big league debut

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Nick Nelson reflects on his MLB debut Saturday night at Yankee Stadium

Sports

PSC Combine starts up at complex

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
PSC Combine starts up at complex.

Sports

Nick Nelson debuts for the Yankees

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
Nick Nelson debuts for the Yankees.

Sports

Pro Soccer Consulting gets combine underway at the PCB Sports Complex

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Players travel from all over to participate in these combines in hopes of going pro.

Latest News

Sports

Nick Nelson makes his Major League Baseball debut

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Rutherford and Gulf Coast alum took to the mound for a storybook major league debut!

Sports

PCB Sports Complex hosts first soccer of summer

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
PCB Sports Complex hosts first soccer of summer

Sports

New NBH coach striking patient tone with team as they work through uncertainty

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
NBH's new volleyball coach talks about strange beginning to her tenure

Sports

The Panama City Beach Sports Complex trades their diamonds for rectangles for the first soccer event of the summer

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Players from all over headed down as individuals to compete on different teams!

Sports

Mosley coach reacts to a different kind of “option”

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Coach Brown happy that everyone is communicating as they work to start the season

Sports

Beau Johnson talks about state’s indecision, and the delay in fall sports starting

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Beau Johnson disappointed with state's inability to formulate good plan for fall sports