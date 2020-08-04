Sneads coach anxiously awaiting the decision from the FHSAA

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bill Thomas and his Sneads football players are waiting patiently"for the start of fall practice and the season ahead.

Ok perhaps patiently isn't quite the right description, because for coach Thomas and his guys, the start of practice can't come quickly enough.

They've done their share of summer conditioning, and now are awaiting word from that meeting next Friday when the FHSAA will decide what plan to adopt. They have three options before them, and most believe option one will be the way they go. That starts practice on the 24th, games beginning two weeks later, with the preseason classic and one regular season game likely lost in the process.

"Yeah we're all going to hate to lose a game." coach Thomas told me. "Because we had Cottondale week one. But just to get these games playing, to get them back on the field, whatever it takes, we are going to have to give a little to get a little to get us going I feel. If we can get back on the field that's what we're all looking forward to."

Option two for football pushes the start date indefinitely with no state playoff series. Option 3 slides back to November, and compresses the season considerably, while also pushing back winter and spring sports. That FHSAA board meeting a week from Friday in Gainesville.

If had the chance to talk to those making the decisions, well he might say this in terms of the reality of working hard to keep the football players, and all high school student-athletes safe in this current COVID environment.

“We can do everything we want to keep these young men safe but they’re also teenage boys.” the coach said. “When they leave us...we can keep them social distanced all day long but when...you know I’ve got a teenage son. We see them every day, they leave us they’ll go right down the road to go together to go swimming. You know that’s just...can we keep them safe? No, but we are still going to do our part as coaches. To keep everything clean. To go by all the regulations and you know we’re going to do our part to do it, but you can’t guarantee anything.”

