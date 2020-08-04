The Bay County Leagues Of Women Voters along with other organizations hosted a candidate forum

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County League Of Women Voters along with other organizations hosted a candidate forum Monday night at Gulf Coast State College to give local candidates a chance to speak with the community.

Many will tell you this was especially important this year because several missed out on campaigning due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s now more important than ever to give our county commission candidates especially our school board and our school superintendent candidates a forum,” said Bay County League of Women Voters Voter Service Chair Jamie Shepard.

Organizers say the event was limited to 50 people. They required masks and made other arrangements to allow for social distancing. Each round of candidates answered questions from the community for half an hour before rotating, including candidates for the bay county commission race.

“I would like to see us be, not just that perfect phone but a smartphone, a smart County, with open lines of communication,” said Bay County Commission Candidate Jarod Leighton.

“It’s my desire to take that experience I’ve gained over the years and help bay County move forward in a positive manner,” said Bay County Commission Candidate Bill Dozier.

Locals also heard from bay district schools superintendent candidates Judy Vandergrift and Bill Husfelt.

“I’m a lifelong resident of Bay County,” said Vandergrift. “My roots run very deep. I have a sincere desire to see education improve.”

“I’m very proud of what we have accomplished,” said Husfelt. “I think if you look at what we have done the past 12 years a lot of people would say ‘wow they’ve done all that’ and we really have done all that. We’ve done it in some very rough times too.”

Members with The Bay County League Of Women Voters say they plan to hold another candidate forum before the general election in November.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.