Bay County COVID-19 testing sites now allow walk-ins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Emergency Management began offering COVID-19 testing last week at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex and this week at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach, by appointment. Now they are offering another option. Since the start of the program, the number of tests performed has dropped from the target figure of 500 per day. This now allows the testing sites to take walk-ins.

The online screening process only takes a few minutes, however, workers at the site can help you with the screening process and then will direct you to the testing area. There will be times that are more favorable for walk-in traffic

“We do have lines first thing in the morning. The morning appointments are the busiest. Cars tend to come early and line up. In the afternoon is really the best time for walk-ins. We are a lot slower and we’re more than likely to get you right on through,” Crystal Young, site manager for WalkOnClinic, said.

The COVID-19 testing sites in Lynn Haven and Panama City Beach will be testing through the end of August to accommodate as many people who want to be tested.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.