Advertisement

Bay County COVID-19 testing sites now allow walk-ins

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Emergency Management began offering COVID-19 testing last week at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex and this week at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach, by appointment. Now they are offering another option. Since the start of the program, the number of tests performed has dropped from the target figure of 500 per day. This now allows the testing sites to take walk-ins.

The online screening process only takes a few minutes, however, workers at the site can help you with the screening process and then will direct you to the testing area. There will be times that are more favorable for walk-in traffic

“We do have lines first thing in the morning. The morning appointments are the busiest. Cars tend to come early and line up. In the afternoon is really the best time for walk-ins. We are a lot slower and we’re more than likely to get you right on through,” Crystal Young, site manager for WalkOnClinic, said.

The COVID-19 testing sites in Lynn Haven and Panama City Beach will be testing through the end of August to accommodate as many people who want to be tested.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virus fears loom heavy on the minds of voters

Updated: 50 minutes ago
More voters are requesting mail-in ballots because they're afraid to go out and vote in-person during the pandemic.

News

Haney Technical Center returned back to school Tuesday with new safety protocols in place

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Haney Technical Center returned back to school Tuesday and they have implemented new safety practices to keep staff and students safe.

News

New drug found in Bay County

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Samples have been sent to labs for further analysis.

News

Bay County Courthouse operations during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
While the Bay County Courthouse Patterson has been able to conduct some court hearings online, other jury trials have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Haney Back-to-School

Updated: 1 hour ago
Haney Technical Center is back in class with some new procedures in place.

News

Walton County Nonprofits to get Help

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some CARES Act money allotted to Walton County will go to some nonprofits.

News

Injunction Filed About Schools Reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Ron DeSantis isn't budging on his plan to reopen brick-and-mortar schools, so some Florida teachers have asked a judge to stop him.

News

New Drug Found on Streets

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a new drug they say has caused overdoes.

News

Walk Up Testing Allowed

Updated: 1 hour ago
The two new Bay County COVID-19 test sites are allowing walk-ins to be tested now.

News

Local couple welcomed back into renovated home with surprise parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Mike and Sharon Caldwell were welcomed back into their newly renovated home Tuesday after Hurricane Michael damaged nearly every room in the house.