Advertisement

FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal officials are seeking to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying Wednesday that company managers pressured employees who were designated to perform safety-related work at a South Carolina plant.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that for nearly two years Boeing made employees doing safety checks report to managers who weren't in position to oversee the work.

The FAA said in another instance earlier this year, Boeing pressured or interfered with employees who were doing a safety inspection of a Boeing 787-9 jetliner at the plant in North Charleston.

The allegations stem from Boeing's operation of a long-standing FAA program in which the agency relies on manufacturers' employees to carry out some safety-related tests and analysis. The approach has come under scrutiny in Congress since two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets.

Some lawmakers say letting company employees do safety analysis amounts to self-regulation, and Congress is considering changes in the FAA’s use and oversight of those company employees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local couple welcomed back into renovated home with surprise parade

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Mike and Sharon Caldwell were welcomed back into their newly renovated home Tuesday after Hurricane Michael damaged nearly every room in the house.

National

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

News

PCMI Triumph Grant Request

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Panama City Marine Institute wants to provide high level tech and industry recognized certifications for AMI kids using Triumph Gulf Coast money.

News

House Presentation

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A local couple is back in their home almost two years after Hurricane Michael.

Latest News

News

Public Perception of Mail-in Voting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Four out of five Floridian are concerned they'll contract COVID-19 and that fear is influencing how people will vote.

News

Court System During COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bay County courts have been meeting through Zoom. There have been no jury trials.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Military community remembers Master Sergeant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A local military man died this past weekend near Crab Island.

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Getting to know Bay County candidates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The primary election is right around the corner with early voting starting August 8 and Election Day on August 18.