Family of Jacob Chapman says local veteran was transferred to V.A. Hospital in Gainesville

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Several dozen people gathered outside Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Friday night to protest the treatment of Jacob Chapman. That protest and the family’s persistence got the attention of some major players.

“He’s going to live and he’s going to make it out of this. One way or the other, That family deserves better treatment,” said Jake’s Friend Stephanie Garcia.

The family said Chapman was found unresponsive on the floor of his cabinet workshop last Wednesday and wrongfully declared deceased just hours after he arrived at the hospital.

“Jake was not deceased. He still had a heartbeat. He was still breathing on the ventilator. It’s been a torturous roller coaster of emotions for the family,” said Jake’s Cousin Haley Thompson.

Family members say they endured 7 hours of thinking the beloved combat veteran and father of 5 was dead and struggled to get in contact with officials at the hospital to check on his condition.

This is why they wanted him moved to a different medical facility and that happened Sunday.

Family members say jake was transferred to a V.A. Hospital in Gainesville.

“They’re running their own tests. Teams of doctors are down here looking at him. They’ve been very kind and very sweet. We’ve had a doctor call us every few hours,” said Jake’s Mother-in-law Jeanne Harrell.

The family said the medical team is still working to assess Jake’s condition and doctors at the hospital are monitoring his brain functions.

“We’re just focused on Jake. We just want him to get better. We want him to get well. He has to be a daddy; he has to be a husband. He’s just got to get better,” said Harrell.

Members of the Chapman family say local physician and congressman Neal Dunn was instrumental in getting Jake transferred to the hospital in Gainesville. in a statement provided to WJHG congressman, Dunn stated

“I bear a grave responsibility to help our veterans and it is a welcome duty for me. When Jake’s family reached out for help to have him moved to a VA facility, it became the top priority for myself and my staff. I am pleased we were able to help move him to a nearby VA facility. I ask that you keep Jake and his family in your prayers.

I would like to thank the leadership at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System for helping us coordinate his transfer over the weekend.

Helping veterans is one of my top priorities, and my offices always strive to go above the call of duty, just as our veterans have done for us.”

