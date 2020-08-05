Getting to know Bay County candidates

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The primary election is right around the corner with early voting starting August 8th and Election Day on August 18th.

We have reached out to all candidates and responses will be added as they are received.

Here’s a look at the candidates for Bay County positions:

Bay District Schools Superintendent

Bill Husfelt:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for Bay District Schools and how do you plan on addressing them if re-elected?

“In the past, I think schools were able to focus simply on the academic achievement of students. Recent events, however, such as the massacres at Newtown and Parkland, the School Board shooting here in Bay County, Hurricane Michael and now the pandemic have shown us that our community needs our schools to be far more than just educational facilities. We’ve served close to a million meals since the pandemic prompted the closure of our schools and have provided thousands of laptops and wi-fi hotspots for families in need. In addition, we secured clothing and school supplies after the storm because it is what needed to be done. It truly shows our schools are the foundation of our community and that families have come to count on us for far more than just reading, writing and arithmetic.

“The most pressing issues for us right now are the mental health needs of our students and staff which were brought about by the hurricane and exacerbated by the pandemic. I feel very fortunate that FEMA finally approved our grant request for “restart” money and that we will welcome students and staff back to school in August with a team of three qualified mental health and social work experts on each campus who can focus on meeting their needs during the school day and at no charge to our families. That, coupled with the millions of dollars we’ve spent repairing hurricane damage and hardening our school entrances, means our students are returning to the safest classrooms they’ve ever had with the highest degree of focus on their overall well-being possible.

“With that support readily available, I believe our teachers will be able to focus their efforts on academics in the classroom which will be challenging enough given the pandemic, remote learning, and other obstacles.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I’ve spent the past 12 years cultivating relationships with our students, parents, and families, both unions, our employees, and our community and business leaders, as well as our leaders in Tallahassee and in Washington. Those relationships proved invaluable after the storm because they helped us return students to school in a record-breaking 29 days and they are helping us secure millions of dollars in funds designated for the direct support of our students and staff. Dealing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency is not for the inexperienced. This will last for years and must be done correctly for us to make a full recovery. An example are the grants we have applied for, such as, providing the $1500 cost-of-living stipend for full-time employees for the second year in a row. Another grant secured is the funding for counseling experts housed at each school this fall.

“With the pandemic still upon us, and so many very difficult decisions in our future, now is the time for experienced, calm, compassionate leadership and I believe I am the one that can deliver that. I certainly believe in change and I believe in continuous improvement but the stakeholders in our system can only manage a certain amount of change at a time. The hurricane and the pandemic have uprooted our lives and have forced so much change on our children, our families, our employees and our community. I believe that I understand the challenges and I am prepared to continue to lead us through the uncharted territory we face right now.”

If re-elected what are your top three priorities?

“First, I think it’s very important that we continue our focus on the safety, mental health and well-being of our students, our staff and our families. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the lives of many people who were still not yet back to “normal” after the hurricane and we must be prepared for a renewed focus on emotional support, overall well-being and stability for our students, staff and families. I believe we have the resources, and the team, currently in place to effectively tackle the challenges that will inevitably arise when students return to school and I have a strong vision of what that work will entail since we have already come back from the immense toll of the hurricane. The safety (both physical and emotional) of our students and staff will always be my number one priority.

“Secondly, I plan to continue my advocacy for our community in Tallahassee and in Washington. Working with FEMA should not be this difficult - to secure the funds needed to rebuild our community and our schools and I will not rest until those funds are flowing as they should be for our students and our community.

“And finally, while balancing those first two very important priorities, I want to continue our work to increase academic opportunities for all students in all of our schools. During the past 12 years, we’ve seen a 2000 percent increase in the number of industry certifications earned by our Career and Technical Education students which means more students than ever are leaving school prepared to join the workforce if that’s their goal. We have a total of 34 high school career options and 21 career skills for middle school. We are constantly improving our equity for all students and one of the major ways we have done that is through our honors programs. We’ve seen almost twice as many students pass advanced academic courses like Advanced Placement, AICE and IB and double the number of students enrolled in those courses. Improving equity and access is not a buzzword or catch phrase, but a commitment to all students and I am very proud of that. I want to continue to expand our K-8 options throughout our community because I know parents support that model and we want to do all we can to support the teachers and staff who are hard at work in our county’s 24 Title One Schools. The pockets of poverty in Bay County definitely present challenges to our teachers in those areas and we must continue to support them and their important work because a strong public school education is definitely the way to fight generational poverty and it’s the key to literally unlocking doors of opportunity for all students.”

Judy Vandergrift:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for Bay District Schools and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

If elected what are your top three priorities?

Bay District School Board, District 1

Jerry Register:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for Bay District Schools, as well as your district, and how do you plan on addressing them if re-elected?

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

If re-elected what are your top three priorities?

Mark “Big Chief” Strickland:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for Bay District Schools, as well as District 1, and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“I want to see all our schools get back to being A schools. Students can only succeed in life if they have a solid foundation. We need to continue to restore our community schools like Patterson and Springfield and help them to be shining examples of equality for all. District 1 has some great schools but we can make them even better. I want everyone to know that they will have a leader who not only listen but will also respond to their needs. My family has always been strong advocates for all students and especially special needs students and I will continue to stand up for the least of them.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I started volunteering when I was 10 helping my mother who teaches physical impaired students. My family has over 150 years of teaching experience. My wife, mother and late mother in law were and are great teachers to special needs students. I have taught art at MKL, St. Andrews, New Horizons and Bozeman. I have an art education degree from the University of West Florida and I will think outside the box to bring positive change to our District.

“I’m 56 years young and an artist and owner of Big Chief real estate investment corporation. We are currently creating a unique affordable housing environment for teachers. I have lived in Hiland Park for most of my life and loved growing up here. I went to Hiland Park, Mowat, Mosley and Gulf Coast. I have deep roots in our community.

“I feel it is a calling. I have been attending board meetings for the past year and see a need for someone who will listen. My father was a pastor at Hiland Park Baptist for 27 years and was a man who helped so many and made a difference in our community. He taught me that people need someone who will listen. I will! I want to make a difference in our schools and make our District a place where everybody is somebody.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“We should always teach to the individual to give them a solid foundation to build on for higher education. We need advanced classes at all schools to prepare students for a bright future. Vocational schools are important and produce great opportunities for students and should always be one of our highest priorities.”

Bay District School Board, District 2

Frances Gordon:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for Bay District Schools, as well as District 2, and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“I believe the most pressing issues for Bay District Schools are building trust with parents, school staff, and students as we enforce CDC safety guidelines for returning back to school, during the COVID-19; ensuring our students secure adequate and quality housing and available health services; and preparing for potential budget cuts for 2020-21 school year. With the economy matrix, it is evident the State will decrease appropriations and possibly ad valorem tax revenue.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“As a parent/grandparent, former teacher, and Title I contract provider, I know it is important to have access to quality education. Bay District Schools is ranked 27th out of 67 counties. 60% of our students are proficient in mathematics, and 53% in reading. Our students can do better. Our students deserve better. Remember, “Education is the great equalizer!” ~ Horace Mann.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“As a school board member, it is my goal to have 80% of students proficient in reading and mathematics. Increase the graduation rate to 94%. Improve the diversity of teachers and school administrators. My overall goal is to have our schools achieve educational excellence and to exemplify high principles of integrity and good character.”

Brenda Ruthven:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for Bay District Schools as well as District 2 and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“My immediate goal is safety. Getting started this year is the most challenging for everyone with this COVID-19. Teacher moral is very important as they begin with so much uncertainty, and parents have to make a hard decision on what is best for their children. Teachers and parents need to keep a positive attitude. Children pick up on how we handle situations.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I have been involved with education all my life. I have 32 years of experience in the elementary classroom. I taught grades K-5 with the exception of 4th grade. Since retirement, I have worked with school districts and teachers around the United States training in reading, math, and science programs. We raised 4 children in Bay District Schools and now I have 6 grandchildren ranging in ages 5-13. I care about children and want to ensure they get the best education possible.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“Covid-19, Budget and Mental Health.”

Bay District School Board, District 4:

Winston Chester:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for Bay District Schools as well as District 4 and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“Certainly, our biggest challenge at this time is getting our schools up and running and back to as normal an environment as possible, with safety our priority. We must follow the CDC guidelines and protect our students, teachers and staff.

“Because of the pandemic and Hurricane Michael we are in the worst financial situation we have ever endured. It is going to take a concerted team effort to take on these never-been-experienced-before obstacles.

“We must continue to offer challenging college prep classes for those students advancing their education to the higher levels. We must place a stronger emphasis on career and technical training, addressing the needs of all students.

“I know I can be a positive force in these challenging times.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education from the University of Florida, a Master of Education Degree in Administration and Supervision from the University of West Florida, and an Educational Specialist Degree from Florida State University. My many experiences in education include being a department head, DOE advisor, creating the Outdoor Education program, which has been implemented by several other schools, and a scholarship fundraiser.

"In addition to my experience in the school system, I have a business background in producing and hosting a daily outdoor television show, which has run for 15 years. I have owned and operated a successful trophy and awards shop, worked in real estate, and authored and published an award-winning local history book.

“I have spent my entire life in education, and as a teacher and coach I have worked, not only with students, teachers, administrators, and staff but with parents and the community. I have a myriad of experiences that will be an asset to the school board. I know I can bring a positive, team-working attitude to our educational system. Education…my experience is in it and my heart is in it.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“We must help assure the safety of EVERYONE in the school setting and to keep the parents and stakeholders informed on a regular basis.

“We must take a very close look at our school budget as we are in one of the most challenging financial situations we have ever encountered. We need to make sure all schools get their fair share of the budget. We must gain any additional funds possible: grants, FEMA and other available government programs, and, if necessary, we must find ways to cut the budget.

“We must instill and promote a positive, team-working attitude in the district and school environments.”

Tom Hedges:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for Bay District Schools as well as District 4 and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“Getting the schools back open in a safe environment for the students and staff. We need to get the school’s repaired from Hurricane Michael. We need to fix the moral of all district employees and tap into our resources within the employees that have great ideas to meet the goal or objectives within the district including COVID concerns.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I am an Army veteran, 27-year cancer survivor. My 30 plus years in the fire service I have been trained at Haz-Mat level 3, I am currently a licensed EMT. During this time as a Volunteer Fire Chief in Youngstown.

“I was one of 10 Chiefs that initiated the MSTU (Fire Tax) and through the years we helped shape the county fire service as it is today. Including the design and build of three Fire Stations located throughout the county: on Thomas Drive, Hwy 77/Sand Hills and Hwy 231/Youngstown which all house full time employees within the Community. The designs of these stations meet the future needs in our Community that enhance the ISO rating which governs Insurance provided to development of commercial and residual properties. My medical training and knowledge of the healthcare system in the schools, training of all 3 levels of Hazardous Situations-Bay County Haz-Mat Team, and Northwest Florida Emergency Response Team to Weapons of Mass Destruction.

“Of my 30 years as a Deputy Sheriff with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office I was assigned to the school district for 14 years as a School Resource Deputy. During this time, I worked with administrators, Principal’s, District Office Staff, Parents/Guardians and Students. I have taught in the classroom such as drug and alcohol in drivers ed, The effects of drug and alcohol in the life skill class, as well as Eddie Eagle gun safety, and DARE. During the summer time I was part of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Wilderness Camp. We took young men and women to our camp for a week at a time and did activities such as swimming, canoeing, archery, gun safety, team building.

“My extensive training and experience through the years afforded me the opportunity to work with young adults as they receive their education and find their own path in life after high school. Being in the school system for the past 17 years I have seen the challenges of students and staff. I choose to run for School Board because I have worked within the school system and can relate to the daily challenges of our schools. It will take time to rebuild our Community. I would welcome the opportunity to be involved in decisions made in the best interest of our families. Schools are the hub of our Community and future developments. Tyndall Air Force base future plans will enhance the East side of Bay County’s growth and we need to plan for that growth.

“I am currently assigned in my third year with Cedar Grove Elementary as a School Safety Officer.

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“The Budget, Construction Jobs for the future growth of Bay District Schools, getting trade skills back into the schools, helping our parents that may have students with special needs or an IEP.

Bay County Commission, District 3

Bill Dozier:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for your district and how do you plan on addressing them if re-elected?

“I think the most pressing issue in Bay County is restoring our county better than it was before hurricane Michael. We have worked with Tyndall Air Force Base On their housing issues and infrastructure needs after the storm, helping them to move forward. We put together a strategic plan through rebuild bay addressing the housing initiatives and many other issues facing Bay County ‘a needs. We have worked very closely with FEMA to meet the emergency housing need after the storm and it still continues today. We have also worked with FEMA on the personal property debris removal program. There are many areas that we are working in to address the needs of Bay County in recovery efforts. We anticipate the recovery taking 3 to 5 years of continual work.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I would like for the voters to know I am a Christian conservative, Christian first conservative second. I believe in the free market I believe smaller government is better government and I believe in keeping our taxes low. I worked for Bay County 16 years on staff level, in various departments before I was elected .14 of those years, I was in the engineering department as an inspector. I was elected to the County Commission in 2004. I was chosen by the commission twice to be chairman. Through the years we’ve had a lot of challenges that we have been able to overcome for the improvement of Bay County. I want to take the experience I have gained as Commissioner over the years and help Bay County continue to move forward in a positive manner.”

If re-elected what are your top three priorities?

“If I am reelected certainly the top issue is to continue recovery efforts for Bay County. We still have a long way to go to have a full recovery.

“I want to continue the efforts to attract good quality industry into Bay County. We have been working diligently with our economic development alliance and have made significant progress. I believe it is local governments responsibility to set an atmosphere to attract good quality industry into our area. The pay scale in our area is one of the lowest in Florida. The way to address that is through competition. Bringing in good quality industry that pays higher than the average wage and that will help the pay scale go up.

“I will continue the efforts to open the old pass. I have been working towards opening the old pass for a long time and we are making significant progress. As we work with DEP in Tallahassee, I believe we will be able to accomplish this within the next four years.

“Our roads are certainly a top priority continuing to improve our infrastructure as we grow.

“There is so much to do and I want to use the experience I’ve gained during my time as Commissioner and continue to help Bay County move forward.”

Jarod Leighton:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for your district and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“I believe the most pressing issues today are rebuilding trust, addressing our budget, and attracting employers that will offer our citizens better paying jobs. Everyone is well aware of the recent arrests of several local officials, and we have to restore the public’s faith in our public officials immediately. I believe this is only achieved through absolute transparency and open dialog between residents and officials. I think it is an asset to be coming to this position with no ties to special interest groups. We address our budget by prioritizing projects based on a benefit- cost ratio, not by prioritizing pet projects.

“Additionally, I don’t think the only solution to our budget strain is just tightening our belts and making cuts. We must invest in our infrastructure to generate savings in the near future. Incorporating technology into our long-term plans will result in additional funds that can be invested into places that benefit the public. Finally, I think we need a new approach to creating better-paying jobs. Remote based jobs are high paying, year-round, and offer work at all levels of proficiency. They will also incentivize our best and brightest to stay home, instead of searching for opportunities in bigger “smart cities” like New York, Seattle, or San Francisco.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I possess the three traits that allow a commissioner to excel when representing the public. First, a commissioner must be a master of problem resolution. Through many years in sales and real estate I have honed this ability. In fact, I developed an absolutely free to use transaction management platform to address the variable problems that buyers and sellers face within a transaction.

“I know how to work as part of a team, but I am also a strong leader who will speak up for the people I represent. The second characteristic that makes an excellent public servant is the ability to communicate in a variety of ways. As someone who grew up in the information age, I constantly incorporate technology into my business and personal life. Through application development, Ive learned what it takes to work with a group of people to build something amazing. A county app will open that door between residents and those that represent them.

“With so many tough problems facing our county, for example, school closures, store closures, and mask ordinances, we have to be able to survey and poll the public for instant information. Our current county website is basically an online portal where information is dumped. It is not accessible or user friendly. With a county app, the public will have a voice in the decision’s representatives make. The final thing that makes a great commissioner is having a vision for our future. I believe we have so much potential as a county, but for us to continue to flourish we must have leadership that understands the direction of modern technology, so that we can leverage it to our benefit.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“Openness/Transparency: Restore trust in our county government. We can accomplish this through open lines communication between residents and officials in the form of a county app. We can also improve our county websites and offer information in an easy to read format, that’s searchable and easy to navigate. Doing this will create transparency in our budgets and bidding systems, and increase trust. When projects like Tommy Oliver cost us double what the bid was awarded for, I think the residents deserve to know why.

“Fiscal Responsibility: As we continue to rebuild Bay County, we must make innovations that will lead to future savings. One example is to use censors in our lights. Motion sensors that turn off when no one is present are projected to pay themselves off within two years and will be a savings for us on our electric bill from then on. We can also place censors in our roads, buildings, bridges, and water systems. This will generate huge savings, because we can detect cracks and faults and perform preventative maintenance; as opposed to addressing problems like deteriorated roads only when they are too big to ignore.

“Growth/Technology: I believe we need to bring high paying, year-round, remote based jobs to the county. We live in paradise, and if we make an effort to grow through technology, it won’t be hard to attract these jobs. We’re seeing tech giants become primarily remote based more and more; and using our 5 g towers we have an amazing opportunity to make a push to become a destination for them if we show a dedication to grow through technology. If we can be at the forefront of the technological revolution, and move towards becoming a “smart county”, then the jobs will follow. You can find out much more about smart counties and how they will generate massive savings and bring remote jobs at all levels of proficiency on my website www.voteJarodLeighton.com.”

Bay County Judge, Group 1

Tim Campbell

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for our judicial system and how do you plan on addressing them if re-elected?

“First, I believe the best judicial system in the world is right here in the United State of America. But locally, we have had two catastrophic events that have seriously hurt the people of Bay County (Hurricane Michael and COVID-19). These events have caused significant damage to the businesses and homes of many people. The State has mandated that the courthouses close with no face to face hearings, and no jury trials, etc. I would have to say that opening the courthouse in such a way as to protect the health and safety of all parties is the most pressing issue. The good news is we have already been working on a plan to open the courts while preserving the health and safety of all the people involved. We will provide for social distancing, COVID screening and other measures, while resolving these cases safely and efficiently.

“Currently, pursuant to orders from the governor and the Florida Supreme Court we remain in Phase 1 of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once we move into the next phase, the court cases will be resolved. In the past four years, we have resolved an average of 4100 cases per year on my docket alone. I expect we will be able to catch up quickly. I have proven that I can handle the volume, having resolved over 30,000 cases. My extensive experience in civil and criminal law makes me the right person for the job. I will work long hours and get the job done like I always have. The choice is clear.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“My message has always been my extensive experience, my background, my work ethic, and my solid foundation of core values. This includes the fact that I am a lifelong resident of Bay County and raised my children right here in Bay County. I am a man of faith. I met my wife in college and Friday will be our 38th wedding anniversary (August 7th, 2020). I practiced law for 24 years before becoming judge. With 36 years’ experience in the legal profession, I have an in- depth knowledge of the law in both civil and criminal law. I was board certified in one area of civil law. This required a significant number of trials and passing a comprehensive exam. I have always been civic minded. I have served in leadership roles of civic organizations going back decades. I have been recognized by my peers many times over the years. I was awarded the President’s Pro Bono Award for providing free legal services to the poor. I served as President of the Bay County Bar Association and President of the St. Andrews Bay Inn of Court. Inn of Court is an organization that provides mentoring for young attorneys and involves programs on ethics. I currently serve as circuit representative on the board of the state organization of County Judges. I have also served as Chief Administrative County Judge for Bay County. As stated above, resolved over 30,000 cases on my docket as judge. I continue to have the energy and enthusiasm for the job. It is an important job. I promise to uphold the dignity of the office.”

If re-elected what are your top three priorities?

“Besides the pressing issue described above, my top three priorities if re-elected, while providing prompt, fair and knowledgeable decisions on the cases which are brought before me, are to continue to help improve the judicial system as follows:

a. Continue to help improve and utilize court technology, which will improve the process of getting a case from start to finish. We have made significant improvements in technology since I became a judge years ago. Utilizing the technology makes the court system more efficient. Technology also benefits security when the bailiffs are not required to transport inmates from the jail. This also saves on manpower which saves money.

b. Continue to help mentor and set the example for young lawyers. The St. Andrews Bay Inn of Court mentioned above is an organization made up of young lawyers, experienced lawyers, and judges with a mission of mentoring the young lawyers on the ethics and proper way to practice law. We have programs on ethics and the law. I will continue to stay active in this organization and other programs designed to improve the ethics of our judicial system.

c. Continue to help improve the judicial system by serving the state organization of county judges. I have played my part in making changes at the state level to improve the judicial system. That organization also has a great educational system to keep the judges informed of the latest legal cases as well as diversity training. I will always work hard and go the extra mile by serving in these leadership positions.”

Hoot Crawford:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for our judicial system and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“I’m Hoot Crawford. I am a Lawyer. I have been practicing law in Bay County for over 22 years. I am asking you to vote for me to be your new Bay County Judge.

“Why? Because our current Judge Tim Campbell, hasn’t been doing his job. He has over 3000 open cases dating back to the last century and he has ignored 55 Hurricane Michael cases filed last year by not making the attorneys come to court to even begin to schedule a trial or state when they might be ready or what they are doing to move the cases along. When a Judge lets the attorneys rule the courtroom, nothing gets done. That is what we have now and Bay County deserves a Judge who will work for the people and make the lawyers do their job, not just draw a paycheck while ignoring the people. People shouldn’t have to wait years for the Judge to get around to finally doing his job. I know how to show up early, how to work past 5, and how to work on the weekends, to finally get the HUGE backlog of cases settled. I will work hard for the people to make our Bay County Court Prompt, Efficient, and Fair for All citizens of Bay County.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I graduated from La Porte High School, San Jacinto Junior College, University of Houston, and Florida State College of Law.

“I have been recognized by the Florida Bar for my Pro Bono work on behalf of people who could not afford a lawyer.

“I have attended a lot of seminars on improving trial skills from California to Boston and Miami to Wyoming, and many places in between.

I Graduated from the Gerry Spence long summer edition of the Trial Lawyers College. The single most transformative school I have ever seen.

“I have traveled the United States teaching thousands of other lawyers my style and methods of trying cases.

“I am a former Florida Delegate to the National College of DUI.

“I am a nationally known Criminal Defense Lawyer.

“I am a Life Member of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

“I laid down my law license for 7 months after Michael to operate an excavator clearing trees from everywhere, they were thrown. I lost 100 pounds while cleaning the streets, houses and yards. I have kept the weight off, one of my blessings from Michael. Since then I have worked hard on behalf of my clients seeking the Justice they so desperately need.

“I am a grandfather 3 times over. Madison, Caleb, and Katelyn.

“I have been married to my lovely bride for 23 years. Diane is the love of my life. My wife is a second-grade schoolteacher at Parker Elementary.

“I love animals and have a service dog who helps me with my diabetes. Her name is Brulee. She is a Toy Australian Shepherd, tri-color. And yes “she is a good girl.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“1. Get those Hurricane Michael cases moving to trial or settlement. The attorneys need to come to court and tell the court what they need to do to get the cases ready and when their cases will be ready for trial, so when the courthouse opens, those Michael cases are ready for a Bay County Jury.

2. Put the people of Bay County first. Nobody wants to go to Court just to sit around and do nothing. I will look at every Court date as an opportunity to do the Judge’s job and settle the cases. The rules state a judge has an obligation to try to settle the cases they have. I will take every chance to settle the cases and move them efficiently through the Court. When you focus on people and not the paycheck things will improve quickly. Hoot Crawford has never been accused of being lazy.

3. Reduce the backlog of cases. I will focus intently on every case that is over a year old and make sure the parties understand that they need to get their cases ready for trial because the days of lazy are over and it's time to get Justice from the Courthouse, not ignored by the Judge.

Republican State Committeeman

George Norris:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for your position and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“The most pressing issue facing all Republicans is the re-election of our President Donald J. Trump, as well as maintaining a majority in the Senate and regaining control of the House of Representatives. An extremely important concern as we go forward is the appointment of federal judges, especially Supreme Court Justices which hinges on us securing four more years of Donald Trump in the White House and a majority in the Senate. I will work hard on all fronts to raise money and awareness for President Trump and the Republican cause. I will work hard to educate and motivate voters to get to the polls and cast their votes for Republicans at all levels.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I am qualified for this position primarily because I am a life-long conservative. I am an NRA Life-Member. I believe in lower taxes, less regulation, more personal freedom, a strong national defense, rights of the unborn, and the Constitution. I graduated from Florida State University with a BS and an MBA. After college, I worked as a Commercial Loan officer for 10 years helping small businesses meet payroll and expand their operations. I have been a business owner employing local workers for over 25 years – I served as the operating partner for two Popeye’s restaurants and I have owned a commercial insurance agency for over 20 years. I taught Corporate Finance and Economics at Troy State for ten years. I have been active in the local community having served on the Civil Service Board for the City of Panama City as well as serving on the Board for the Port of Panama City for 16 years. In summary, I have the education, the life experiences, and the conservative credentials to understand the issues that face the Republican Party and that are important to conservatives. I have been active in and a vocal supporter of conservative causes for many decades. I am uniquely qualified and prepared to represent the Republican voters of Bay County at the state level. "

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“If elected my primary priority is the re-election of our President Donald J. Trump. Additional priorities would be to strengthen our local Republican Party and to work with the Republican Party of Florida to identify and support truly conservative candidates who will stand strong against efforts to dilute our conservative values. For too long RINO’s have compromised our values and our positions against the will of the average Republican voter. I want to serve as your Republican State Committeeman and I am asking for your vote and your support. "

Jerry Wayne Prater:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for your position and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“The most pressing issue is to make sure President Trump is re-elected this year. I am already working the ground campaigning for him.

“The very reason the voters do not know what this position does is concerning! This shows a lack of leadership at the local level engaging with the voters. The Republican voter needs to understand the structure of their party as well as the platform on which our principles lie. I will make sure the voter understands all of this.

“Working with the local GOP and Trump Victory 2020 to re-elect President Trump is a top priority. After I take office on December 1, 2020, I will begin to deliberate with other members of the Republican Party of Florida around the state to plan for the elections in 2022 and 2024. We also take care of the business of the Republican Party at the state level and assist in raising funds, working the grassroots and listening to concerns of the voters on the local level – Bay County. We are the voters’ connection to the Republican National Committee.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I moved to Panama City from Birmingham, Alabama, in 1995, to accept the position of Fire Chief of Panama City. I retired 17 years later after upgrading the department completely. I went back as Chief a second time following the resignation of my successor until another Chief could be hired. In Birmingham, I earned my college degree and Master’s in Public and Private

“Management from Birmingham Southern College all while working full time, holding a part-time job, and raising a family.

“I have given 40 years as a public servant as a firefighter and leader. In Bay County I have given 25 years of community service from mentoring youth at New Horizons, working events, and delivering Meals on Wheels as well as other commitments. With the Bay County Republican Party and various campaigns around the state, I have served as a Precinct Committeeman, registered voters, knocked on doors, waved on the streets, and other things my Chairman or my wife has asked me to do over the last 20 years. I am now Chairman of the Panama City Civil Service Board. Working inside of the local, state, and national party for many years, gaining the knowledge needed for preparation, I know I am the most qualified to represent the voters as State Committeeman.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“Electing President Trump, keeping him in office and taking the voice of the Bay County Republican voter to the state and national party by listening to voters’ concerns.”

Republican State Committeewoman

Veronica Kemeny:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for your position and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“I’m running to be Bay County’s next Republican State Committeewoman. I will be the Strong Voice to represent Bay County within the Republican Party of Florida. Once elected I will serve as your Republican liaison. You’ve got to send a hard charger to represent Bay County within Florida’s 67 counties and that would be me. The most pressing issue is getting President Trump reelected and you can’t win the White House without Florida. I will lead the charge working to secure President Trump gets elected.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I’m a Proven Leader! I’m an Air Force Veteran and served my Nation all over the world for 20 years. I’m politically experienced as well and served as the Trump Bay County Chairman in 2016. I dedicated a year of my life working around the clock to get President Trump elected. I will work hard to do it again. I spent 17 months working for the General in charge of the $5 Billion Tyndall Air Force Base Rebuild following Hurricane Michael. Our political leaders need to ensure the rebuild remains on track. Tyndall is an economic driver for our county. I will always fight for Tyndall. I am the President and founder of the Republican Veterans of Florida. I was Governor Rick Scott’s Panhandle Veteran Coalition Leader in 2014. We won that race. I was Senator Marco Rubio’s Bay County Republican Lead in 2016 too. I want to ensure Republicans are always elected. I have worked nonstop to help numerous Republicans get elected for the last seven years. I will bring my strong Christian Faith to the conservative fight every day. God is always my Wingman! I am an NRA member and have a concealed carry license as well. Elect a Vet on August 18! I will bring my strong military, political and community experience to this position.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“TRUMP, TRUMP, TRUMP! We need to secure a conservative future for our children and grandchildren. Four more years of President Trump working hard for all Americans is a must. Trump will work tirelessly to get our economy on track. His reelection is a priority for our country. My motto is always…. make every seat Red! I will work hard to do that as your Republican State Committeewoman. God Bless America!”

Mitzi Prater:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for your position and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“First the voters need to understand that this is an UNPAID, VOLUNTEER position.

“It is imperative that we re-elect President Donald J. Trump in 2020! Right now, I am the only one in my race working with Trump Victory 2020 and Women for Trump to make that happen. In 2016 I worked hard to elect President Trump with the Bay County Republican Party and the Republican Party of Florida. So much so that the RPOF state board chose me to represent Florida at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

“The voters should know what this position does. The Republican voters do not know because of a leadership failure with this office currently and in the past. I plan to speak at any meeting available in the Bay County public to educate the voter. I will also work with a team at the Republican Party of Florida to better define this position and to present a handout for all of our voters as to the structure of their party.

“The Republican Party Platform is our book of principles on which we and our candidates make decisions. My plan is to make sure Bay County and Florida Republicans know what this platform is and how it affects them.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I have 20 years of experience as a political operative and strategist in the Republican Party. I have been and am a Precinct Committeewoman in Bay, the only candidate in my race participating in the Bay County Republican Executive Committee. In these years I have worked for many, many Republican candidates in local, state, and federal campaigns, from Governor Bush to President Trump and from Supervisor of Elections to Governor DeSantis – everything else in between. Since becoming involved, I have worked with the Republican Party of Florida, attending their quarterly meetings using my experience to discuss forward party progress at the state level without a vote at the table. I have advocated in Bay County, in Tallahassee, and in Washington D.C. for my neighbors.

“After Hurricane Michael, I lead a group of business and community leaders in our area, called Michael’s Angels, as the Legislative Chair to advocate for relief funding while supporting our Senators, Representatives, and Congressmen. Community Service is a passion of mine! I have served with Rachal’s Relief, Food Banks, Salvage Santa, Bay County Schools, Children’s Advocacy Center, Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, Destination Panama City, worked events early on with the Downtown Improvement Board and was a mentor.

“Immediately following the storm, I worked to feed first responders at Southerland Center and at the Place of Distribution in Lynn Haven. Prior to the 2018 elections, Senator Scott’s campaign team called me to lead the get out the vote efforts in Bay County, feed our citizens and produce the rally in Lynn Haven with Sen. Scott, Gov. DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Patronis, Congressman Dunn, Senator Gainer, Representative Trumbull, Congressman Matt Gaetz as well as local officials. All of this experience has placed me in a position to be able to talk one on one with voters and with the party.

“This is essentially what the job of State Committeewoman is. We work the grassroots, raise funds for the party and take the voters’ voice to the state party, ultimately the national party. I am a passionate patriot and believe it’s time for me to continue to represent you with A VOTE AT THE TABLE.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“I will continue to work to re-elect President Trump, listen to my voters in Bay County, help the Bay GOP with their needs and work with the Republican Party of Florida to conduct Party business and make a plan to elect Republicans in 2022 and 2024. THIS IS WHAT I DO!”

Melissa Seeuws:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for your position and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“As Republican State Committeewoman I would work closely with the local Republican Party here in Bay County. I would look forward to reaching out to work with the Republican Parties of our neighboring counties. As part of my position, I would work to encourage citizens to use their right to vote. Growing up I always viewed it as my right to go and vote every four years for the president. But in the last three years, I’ve realized how important it is to vote in local elections. I’d like to see younger voters interested in local politics and actively voting. Casual social gatherings to educate and encourage these citizens to vote would be something I’d help bring about.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I am not a career politician. This would be my first position in politics and a great place for me to start and to learn. I’d be starting at the bottom, just like on the ballot my name is at the bottom of the list! For five years I lived internationally with my family and during that time gained a lot of experience and perspective from living in another culture that would be an asset in my position.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“I want to see voters interested in local elections. I’d like to see citizens listening to each other and not being dogmatic. I’m not a confrontational person and I’d rather see people agreeing to disagree. I want to use this opportunity of being Republican State Committeewoman for Bay County to see the Republican Party across counties in this area working together.”

State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit

Larry Basford:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for your position and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“1. Keeping our Community Safe; 2. Upholding the Public Trust; 3. Recruiting and Retaining Attorneys; 4. Obtaining Body Cameras for All Patrol Officers; 5. Using our Resources More Efficiently; and 6. Dealing with Covid 19

“Keeping our Community Safe

“A State Attorney’s primary duty is to keep our families, visitors and residents safe. To do this, I will continue to work with law enforcement and our community to get dangerous criminals off the street. I will continue to facilitate the training and mentoring of our prosecutors to ensure they seek justice in each case and use their discretion wisely. We will continue to convict the guilty and protect the innocent.

“Upholding the Public Trust

“Our citizens must have faith that the State Attorney is fair to everyone regardless of race, creed, color or national origin. As State Attorney, I will insist that we continue to be open and honest with victims, witnesses and the public about the decisions we make; as well as, why and how we make them. Those decisions will be based on the facts and the law...never on politics. We will continue to build our relationships with community and faith-based leaders, as well as community organizations like the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. We will be open and accessible to the media.

“Recruiting and Retaining Prosecutors

“We must continue to recruit and retain the best attorneys available. The State Attorney’s Office has traditionally been a training ground for young lawyers. After two or three years of trial experience, many prosecutors take positions with private firms who offer significantly higher salaries. Many of our more experienced prosecutors have become judges. Currently, three of our four Bay County Judges and six of our Circuit Judges were working as prosecutors when they were appointed or elected to the bench. I am proud of our current team of dedicated, hardworking prosecutors. We will continue to actively recruit high-quality attorneys who are interested in serving the public.

“Obtaining Body Cameras for All Patrol Officers

“The State Attorney must assist law enforcement agencies in our circuit in obtaining Body Cameras for every patrol officer. We have seen how important Body Cameras can be in determining what actually happened during an event. To date, only about one half of the law enforcement agencies in the 14th Judicial Circuit have Body Cameras. The cost for storing the data generated by the cameras has been prohibitive for some of the agencies. I will work with our local and state officials to help obtain the necessary funding.

“Using our Resources Efficiently

“We have been advised to expect drastic budget cuts because of the effect of COVID 19 on our economy. Therefore, we will have do more with less. I will increase the efficiency of our prosecutors and staff by continuing to use the new technology and computer security systems that were implemented shortly before Hurricane Michael. One immediate benefit of that technology has allowed our prosecutors to work remotely from home during the pandemic. This, in turn, permitted our office to continue to function while reducing the potential exposure of our employees to the virus. This also includes expanding our problem solving courts like Veterans Court, Drug Court, and our Misdemeanor Diversion Program to hold non-violent offenders accountable while helping them become productive members of our community again.

“Dealing with Covid 19

“I was the Chief Assistant State Attorney during Hurricane Michael, and like everyone else, we faced great hardships and challenges. We had to rebuild some of our offices and we had to rebuild the lives and homes of some of our employees. Just when the court system was catching up to the backlog of court cases, this global pandemic came along. It has presented additional challenges. The Governor has declared the State Attorney’s Office to be an essential office within our criminal justice system. That means we can’t shut down and we won’t. We have implemented procedures recommended by the CDC and OSHA in order to keep our employees and the public safe. We will continue to find ways to work through this crisis to keep our community safe.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I’m a fifth-generation Floridian from Jackson County. I moved to Bay County in 1984. I live in Lynn Haven and my children and grandchildren live in Bay County also. I have been a member of First United Methodist Church since 1985.

“I’ve been a prosecutor for over 30 years and I’ve tried over 250 jury trials, including over 60 homicide cases. So I understand the devastating effect that crime has on victims and our community.

“In addition to my trial experience, I have filled several leadership roles within the State Attorney’s Office. I’ve been the Supervisor of the Jackson County office, Chief of the Major Crimes Division, and Chief Assistant State Attorney.

“As Chief Assistant, I was responsible for leading the prosecution efforts of 33 attorneys and helped manage the office budget and administration. I have helped implement programs like Veterans Court and a Construction Fraud Task Force to help Hurricane Michael homeowners.

“Glenn Hess and I have put together a dedicated team of prosecutors and support staff. As your State Attorney, I will use my experience to lead by example and keep our families safe!

30+ years' experience as prosecutor

250+ jury trial convictions

60+ homicide jury trial convictions

Multiple Supervisory Roles at SAO

50+ Grand Jury Proceedings on behalf of citizens

Helped implement Veterans Court

Expanded Misdemeanor Diversion Programs

Formed Construction Fraud Task Force."

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“Number One: Uphold the Public Trust.

“Conducting a campaign has been a humbling experience. As a candidate for State Attorney, you meet many good people. When citizens vote for you, they place their trust in you to serve them with honor and dignity and to do your very best to protect them and their rights. They expect you to treat them fairly and with respect, and to make the justice system work for everyone. As a career prosecutor, I’ve been preparing for this position for over 30 years. I know what’s expected and I will get the job done! We will always strive to do the right thing!

“Number Two: Keep our community safe.

“We are blessed to live in this area. It’s a great place to live and work and raise a family. It’s safer than other parts of the state, but to preserve our way of life we must all work together, just like we did after Hurricane Michael. I’ve fostered great relationships with law enforcement because fighting crime is a team effort. That’s why retired Bay and Gulf Count Sheriff Frank Mckeithen and current Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford have endorsed me for to be our next state attorney. They know I am the best choice for to help keep our community safe.

“Number 3: Obtain Body Cameras for all patrol officers.

“A photograph/video is sometimes worth a thousand words. The technology is available, we just have to help our law enforcement agencies find the funding to pay for it.”

Wes Hatcher:

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for your position and how do you plan on addressing them if elected?

“1. Firm and Fair prosecution. There are three parts in addressing this overriding firm prosecution issue: First, the State Attorney Office, and all attorneys working in that office, must be firm on prosecuting the criminals that prey on all of our citizens regardless of age, race and economic status. Second, for this to happen, we must have the right leadership which means the right experience. Right now, there is a backlog of open cases, a trend that started well before the pandemic, and they are not being closed. We must close cases in a timely manner and that means prosecuting in a timely manner. Third, we need to make sure we prosecute cases firmly but fairly. The idea of prosecutorial discretion allows a prosecutor to analyze not only the facts and the law, but other issues that are important. Has the person been in trouble before? Does the person have a mental issue that would benefit from Therapeutic Justice Court, or is the person a drug user that may benefit from drug treatment? Is the person a veteran, and is Veteran’s Court an option? Once we review all of these issues, then a fair punishment can be enforced. However, the people that prey upon the weakest among us, my administration will prosecute the case firmly!”

“2. Stopping the historic turnover within the office. The office has lost over 30 lawyers and staff in the last 4 years. This is a systematic problem with leadership. This trend started well before the Hurricane and has continued under the present leadership. This causes collateral problems like slipping conviction rates and cases that lag on for unreasonable amounts of time. This is also a trend that started well before the pandemic. The State Attorney’s Office will always experience some turnover because lawyers come to the office to get trial experience then leave for private practice or judicial positions. However, when you have somewhere between 100-120 employees and you lose between 30-35 employees over a four-year period, that is a symptom of ineffective leadership.

“3. Reestablishment of the relationship between the community and the State Attorney’s office. During the last four years, many things have happened that have deteriorated the relationship between the citizens of the circuit and the State Attorney’s Office. For example, when a deputy in Jackson County was discovered planting evidence on people then arresting them, the State Attorney’s Office had a chance to protect the citizens from this deplorable act. Instead, the leadership tried to hide the issue and get pending defendants to plead to lesser charges and make others continue to sit in jail. We have to make sure that citizens understand that under my administration, citizens will be treated fairly, and people, especially those in positions of power, will also be held accountable when they violate the public trust. We can start towards this goal two ways, first by establishing a conviction integrity unit to address issues in cases that arise post-conviction to assure our convictions have integrity. Similar units have been formed in other circuits in our state, and have proved useful in making sure the process has integrity. Second, by creating a citizen liaison committee that will help assure my administration understands the concerns of the community. This way, members of the community know they have a voice and know the State Attorney cares about their concerns.

“4. Addressing dangerous crimes that have gone unnoticed in our circuit, for example the human trafficking problem in our area. Florida consistently ranks in the top three states for human trafficking. Traffickers exploit both adults and children in either forced sex labor or forced physical labor. In 2018, over 750 cases of human trafficking were reported in Florida. We need to educate our citizens on the signs of trafficking and make sure parents understand their children are targets of these despicable people.

So, the pressing issues are:

Firm and Fair prosecution.

Stopping the incredible turnover, and give the staff what they need to succeed

Building the public trust with the office through integrity-based programs and doing what is right.

Addressing dangerous crimes in the circuit, such as human trafficking.”

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for the position?

“I am the best-qualified candidate for this office. I have spent my career working across the 14th Judicial Circuit and have appeared in each court in our circuit on many different types of cases. I have extensive experience in the field of criminal law. I have worked as a criminal defense attorney in both private practice and under the office of the Public Defender. I have also prosecuted felony cases at the State Attorney’s Office. I have worked both sides of the criminal case and that gives me a unique perspective. Additionally, I have extensive practice in the area of family law and other civil cases. Having practiced in many areas of the law has given me a broad view of the needs of our communities, unlike someone who has spent their entire career doing one thing. My ability to talk to and understand people from all walks of life helps me in figuring out how to solve people’s problems.

“Being the State Attorney requires so much more than courtroom or trial experience though. In addition to my in-court experiences in practicing many areas of the law, I also have the pleasure of managing multiple law offices in multiple counties in our circuit and owning a small business. I have managed law offices in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Bonifay, Chipley, and Marianna. This is important because I understand how to lead people in a manner that they will follow. I know how to treat employees and staff and create an environment where people want to build lasting careers. With my extensive court experience and my experience leading multiple law offices, I have the right and well-rounded experience to lead our State Attorney’s office forward. I am passionate, energetic, and have new ideas that will advance the State Attorney’s office in the service of the people of this circuit. I am the candidate that will firmly and fairly prosecute those that prey upon our citizens! I am the candidate that has laid out a plan for progress in the State Attorney’s Office.”

If elected what are your top three priorities?

“1. Be the firm and fair prosecutor that the Office of the State Attorney desperately needs. I will be that prosecutor.

2. Stopping the tremendous turnover at the office by giving the staff the ability to effectively resolve the mounting cases currently pending, including additional training programs and support. Creating an environment where the employees feel comfortable in handling their cases and know they have my support.

3. Restoring confidence in the office. I will create a citizen liaison committee that will help assure my administration understands the concerns of the community along with a conviction integrity unit to assure the process and convictions have integrity. This will also mean building up our victim advocate program and reshaping it to better serve our community. "

