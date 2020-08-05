Advertisement

Graceville alum takes over as Tigers new head football coach

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Graceville Tigers have a new head football coach. And he is a man rather familiar with the surroundings.

That new head coach is Randy McKinnie, who is a graduate of Graceville, and has spent some 8 years in the program as an assistant coach under Rob Armstrong and the recently departed head coach Barry Gardner.

Coach Mckinnie texting me Tuesday night saying “I am blessed to have this opportunity to coach at my alma mater. Give all praise to God. I’m excited to bring back the tradition of Graceville football.”

