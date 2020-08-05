Graceville correctional officer dies from COVID-19

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG) - A corrections officer has died from the coronavirus COVID-19. The Florida Department of Corrections announced Sergeant Robert Rogers’ death on its Facebook page.

They say Rogers is the first correctional officer in Florida to die from the virus. Rogers worked at the Graceville Work Camp. He died Friday.

“No amount of preparedness can alleviate the feelings that come with the news of losing a colleague,” Secretary Mark Inch said, “Sergeant Rogers committed his life to selfless service to the state of Florida as a corrections professional and we are deeply saddened by his passing. We are praying for Sergeant Rogers’ family, friends and fellow staff members during this very difficult time as we remember the impact he had on the lives of those around him.”

Sergeant Rogers served as a correctional officer for nearly 30 years.

