Liberty County Commissioner dies from COVID-19

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Liberty County Commissioner has died from COVID-19.

In a statement posted to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, Sheriff Eddie Joe White says County Commissioner Dexter Barber died from the virus.

Statement from Sheriff Eddie Joe White regarding the death of County Commissioner Dexter Barber: It was with deep... Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Barber served as Liberty County’s District 2 Commissioner. Sheriff White said Barber, “Commissioner Barber served our community faithfully for many years. Commissioner Barber’s passing is a huge loss for our community and the Board of County Commissioner.”

