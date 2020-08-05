Liberty County Commissioner dies from COVID-19
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Liberty County Commissioner has died from COVID-19.
In a statement posted to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, Sheriff Eddie Joe White says County Commissioner Dexter Barber died from the virus.
Barber served as Liberty County’s District 2 Commissioner. Sheriff White said Barber, “Commissioner Barber served our community faithfully for many years. Commissioner Barber’s passing is a huge loss for our community and the Board of County Commissioner.”
