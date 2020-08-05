Local coronavirus relief money for housing assistance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Those struggling to pay housing related bills due to COVID-19 may be in luck.

Bay County will be receiving $512,350 from the CARES Act to be used for emergency housing assistance.

Commissioner Tommy Hamm said the money will be allocated through Panama City’s SHIP program.

”Once they apply for it and they approve, they can get the money within like a week so it happens pretty fast. So there won’t be a long, drawn out process, especially if you’re on the brink of getting foreclosed or evicted time can be of the essence,” said Hamm.

The funds can help those struggling during the pandemic with things like rental assistance, mortgage payments, emergency repairs, insurance deductibles, and security deposits.

