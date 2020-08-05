Local couple welcomed back into renovated home with surprise parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local couple is back in their home almost two years after Hurricane Michael.

Mike and Sharon Caldwell were welcomed back into their newly renovated home Tuesday after Hurricane Michael damaged nearly every room in the house.

The renovations were done by Hope Panhandle with help from the Volunteer Florida Disaster Fund and the Red Cross.

The couple was also surprised by a parade, family, and friends who welcomed them back and wished them well, which they say made their homecoming all the better.

”We figured okay here’s your key, go on in, thank you so much for doing everything you’ve done. We didn’t have any idea they would be setting up something like this, we’re just blown away,” said homeowner Mike Caldwell.

”I did not expect to see my friends here today. It’s just amazing. There’s been so many wonderful people that have been helping us,” added Sharon Caldwell.

Hope Panhandle is still looking to repair eligible homes. For more information on how to apply call 850-252-6202.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.