Local man refurbishes laptops to donate to students in need

These laptops will help students that have opted to do virtual school this school year.
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started off as a Facebook post, has now turned in to a full-blown operation with a 40 person waiting list and 100 plus requests beyond that.

Panama City’s Paul Jones has started refurbishing laptops and donating them to students in need. He told us, “I just thought in today’s day and age, for a kid to get a laptop to be able to go to school, their parents shouldn’t be thinking about things like whether to buy food or put gas in their vehicle, and he shouldn’t be offering to do work for school tools.”

He wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids now, to give them a chance at a brighter future. “The people that I’m trying to help, are the young people that we’re going to turn all this over to. I want to prepare this generation to be able to do those things, to fix those things, to get some things right that we got wrong,” said Jones.

Parents of the students receiving the laptops say they’re stunned by Paul Jones’s act of kindness. “It’s amazing, it’s amazing, I’m surprised there is someone out there that is willing to do this for any children. Take their time, their effort,” said Amy Adkinson whose 2 daughters have received laptops from Jones.

Her fourth-grade daughter, Nevaeh Thomas, believes having a laptop is important for her education. She went on to say, “you can learn, and learn better, so when you can’t go to school you can have a laptop, so you can learn and read math and do everything.”

The joy this brings to the kids and parents makes it all worth it for Jones, he said, “this is greedy of me, I get something out of every smiling face I hand a laptop out to, or a parent that goes into tears or gets upset because it’s something they aren’t going to have to focus on. So, it’s kind of greedy, it feeds me.”

Paul Jones needs donations and more equipment, so to help, you can go to the Meet the Needs Panama City Facebook page and search Laptops for Kids for more information.

GoFundMe link: https://tinyurl.com/y2een74g

To donate equipment: Contact Paul Jones at paul@panamapaul.com

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

