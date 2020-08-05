Advertisement

Military community remembers Master Sergeant

325th Maintenance Squadron, aerospace equipment's building at Tyndall Air Force Base.
325th Maintenance Squadron, aerospace equipment's building at Tyndall Air Force Base.(Tyndall Air Force Base)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG) - A local military man from Fort Walton Beach died this weekend after an accident near Crab Island in Destin. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say Craig Hanrahan, 40, died Saturday after diving off a boat in shallow waters.

According to Tyndall Air Force Base officials, Hanrahan was a Master Sergeant working at Eglin Air Force Base. He was relocated to Eglin from Tyndall after Hurricane Michael.

Hanrahan was a member of the 325th Maintenance Squadron where he was the production superintendent over the F-22 aircrafts.

This weekend, the 325th Fighter Wing suffered the loss of one of our own. We are deeply saddened by this event and ask...

Posted by Tyndall Air Force Base on Monday, August 3, 2020

