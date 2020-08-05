Advertisement

More public beach areas coming to Destin

There will soon be more public beach in Destin, after the City and Okaloosa County bought property.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

About 30 years ago, you could see the Gulf of Mexico when you drove or walked down Scenic Highway 98 in Destin.

As the city has grown, more homes have been added, and more beaches have become private.

But at Tuesday’s Okaloosa County Commission meeting, board members approved a more than $10 million purchase to reverse that trend.

“(We’ve) partnered with the Okaloosa County TDC, the Trust for Public Lands, and the Okaloosa County Commission to start acquiring beachfront from willing private sellers and re-dedicating it,” said Destin City Councilman Parker Destin.

Councilman Destin said the plan is to knock down some of the homes and open up a larger beach access.

“This is going to be the first time that you can drive down Scenic Highway 98 and see the Gulf in almost three decades, so we are going to be tearing down the buildings, re-establishing the dune line, and turning the time table backwards,” said Destin.

The project is scheduled to start in 2021.

