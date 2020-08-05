New local deaths reported in Wednesday daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 502,739 cases reported. That’s 5,409 new cases. There are 497,181 cases involving Florida residents and 5,558 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 7,751 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 225 new deaths.

Bay County is reporting 3,988 cases. This includes 3,922 residents and 66 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 98 years-old. 45 people have died from the virus and 183 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday around noon, 80 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,160 cases. This includes 3,129 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 30 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 34 people who have died from the virus. 144 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday around noon, 47 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,301 cases. 1,186 of the cases are residents and 115 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 14 deaths from the virus and 62 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday around noon, 10 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 716 cases. 708 are residents and eight are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 40 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday around noon, 10 people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 460 cases. There are 450 residents and 10 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been two deaths reported and 13 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday around noon, one person is in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 1,745 cases. There are 1,730 local cases and 15 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 35 deaths and 99 people have been reported hospitalized. As of Wedensday around noon, 18 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 334 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 28 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday around noon, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 436 cases. They are 427 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 94 years-old. There have been two deaths and 33 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday around noon, five people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 197 cases. There are 195 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 6 to 85. Two deaths have been reported. Four people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday around noon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 393 cases of COVID-19. All 393 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and seven people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 11 available adult ICU beds out of the 150 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

