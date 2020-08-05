Shipwreck Island Water Park rated No. 3 in the U.S.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Water is almost certainly part of tourists’ vacation plans when they come to Panama City Beach.

That’s one of the reasons the city’s most visited water attraction has won national honors.

For the second year in a row, Shipwreck Island Water Park has placed third in the United States by Trip Advisor. The award placed them behind two Disney attractions, Typhoon Lagoon at #1 and Blizzard Beach at # 2.

Trip Advisor announced Shipwreck Island as #3 in their Travelers Choice "Best of the Best" award listing the top 25 water parks in the country.

Buddy Wilkes, General Manager of Shipwreck Island told us “We operate like a little family and then we tell them that the people who are coming are part of an extended part of our family. And so we have a great relationship not only with our employees but with the employees with our guests it’s just totally unique from anything I’ve ever experienced before”

After this Sunday the park will only be open on weekends until the weekend after Labor Day.

