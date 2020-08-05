Advertisement

The Arc of the Bay receives mask donation

The Arc of the Bay received around 2,000 masks Tuesday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Arc of the Bay in Lynn Haven got a helping hand from locals Tuesday afternoon. UniFirst donated nearly 2,000 masks to the non-profit agency.

The Arc of the Bay provides support and opportunities for people with disabilities.

Officials say because of the pandemic non-profits and charities have had a hard time providing protective equipment to staff and others.

UniFirst worked with the Bay County Chamber of Commerce to step in and help as the Arc of the Bay prepares to get back on its feet.

”We reached out and found out the Arc has a need. Their adult students are coming back this week and funding is hard so we wanted to make a difference and we’re leaving them with 2,000 masks today so they can be safe and their staff can stay safe as well,” said representative for UniFirst Lauren Hopkins.

UniFirst also provided the Arc with bottles of hand sanitizer.

