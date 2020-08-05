Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Richardson talks about the tornado threat with Isaias.
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson talks about the tornado threat with Isaias.(WJHG/WECP)
By Brooke Richardson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - More sunshine is in store for us as we head into the rest of the work week.

Temperatures inland will range between the middle to upper 90s for highs and along the coast the will stick in the lower 90s.

Rain chances will remain low through Saturday before picking back up by Saturday with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave near Bermuda and has given a low 20% chance of formation over the next few days, it would not pose a threat to NWFL.

