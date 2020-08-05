Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Today’s forecast remains relatively unchanged from yesterday’s.

Good Wednesday morning everyone! It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine heads our way out the door once again this morning, so grab the shades!

It’s a warm and humid start with most in the 70s, low 70s inland to upper 70s on the coast. Dress comfortably today for another hot one ahead. Light colored and loose fitting clothes are what you’re looking for from the closet today.

Sunshine warms up temperatures to near 90 by lunchtime, and highs today top out in the low to mid 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland. Feels like temperatures return to the triple digits in the midday and afternoon.

Our atmosphere aloft is still very dry. Despite a weak frontal boundary to our northwest, daytime heating, and the sea breeze; we won’t be able to scare up much more than an isolated brief shower somewhere inland in the afternoon. Meanwhile, plenty of sunshine continues on the coast. This will be the going forecast for just about all of this work week until the weekend.

The only difference over the weekend is we’ll expect to see a handful of those scattered brief inland showers or rumbles of thunder as opposed to maybe the one or two in the afternoons during the week. The heat beat will drum on into the weekend as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with a few fair weather clouds developing into the afternoon. There’s a 10% chance for an isolated and brief inland shower this afternoon. Highs today reach the low to mid 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland with feels like temperatures for all around 100-105°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running with this dog days of summer forecast just about all week long.

