Boil water notice announced for Wewahitchka residents

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Wewahitchka officials have announced a precautionary boil water notice after a line break on Highway 71 Wednesday.

City officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled before use. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Officials say this notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a survey shows the water is safe to drink.

For any questions about this notice, you are asked to call the City of Wewahitchka at (850) 639-2605.

