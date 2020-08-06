Bristol’s mask mandate goes into effect Friday night

BRISTOL, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bristol City Council voted unanimously on Monday to require wearing masks inside indoor businesses.

The ordinance goes into effect Friday night at 5 p.m.

Every business within the city limits falls under this ordinance, however, there are some exceptions for residents.

You do NOT have to wear a mask if:

You are a child under the age of six,

You have a pre-existing condition that makes it difficult to breathe and are able to provide documentation,

You are exercising six feet away from other people,

Or if you are actively eating or drinking.

“While the Bristol City Council understands that a mandatory mask ordinance is not popular with some of the general public, and even less so among many public officials with elections drawing near, this council is committed to taking necessary action (as unpopular as it may be) to help slow and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community which we love so dearly,” wrote Bristol’s City Clerk Robin Hatcher in an email.

