Advertisement

Bristol’s mask mandate goes into effect Friday night

The obituary also called people who refuse to wear masks “ignorant, self-centered and selfish,” and included this warning: “May karma find you all.”
The obituary also called people who refuse to wear masks “ignorant, self-centered and selfish,” and included this warning: “May karma find you all.”(Source: KSWO/Gray News)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bristol City Council voted unanimously on Monday to require wearing masks inside indoor businesses.

The ordinance goes into effect Friday night at 5 p.m.

Every business within the city limits falls under this ordinance, however, there are some exceptions for residents.

You do NOT have to wear a mask if:

  • You are a child under the age of six,
  • You have a pre-existing condition that makes it difficult to breathe and are able to provide documentation,
  • You are exercising six feet away from other people,
  • Or if you are actively eating or drinking.

“While the Bristol City Council understands that a mandatory mask ordinance is not popular with some of the general public, and even less so among many public officials with elections drawing near, this council is committed to taking necessary action (as unpopular as it may be) to help slow and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community which we love so dearly,” wrote Bristol’s City Clerk Robin Hatcher in an email.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Remembering Dallas Smalley

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The cycling community is remembering Dallas Smalley.

News

Panama City Beach Mask Ordinance Compliance

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Local restaurants talk about mask ordinance compliance.

News

Mask mandate compliance in Panama City Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
About two weeks after Panama City Beach issued a mask mandate the city has not issued any citations, but code enforcement has issued eight violation notices.

News

Making hurricane evacuation plans for the elderly during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
When it comes to preparing for hurricane season, it’s best to get ready sooner rather than later.

Latest News

News

“Everyone who knew him knew what kind of man he was:” bicyclist community mourns the loss of Dallas Smalley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Sunday, Dallas passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

News

The St. Joe Community Foundation commits $250,000 to Covenant Cove

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The St. Joe Community Foundation committed $250,000 to Covenant Care in Panama City.

News

Surfside Middle School teacher selected for National STEM Scholar Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
Erin Elliot, a science teacher for Surfside Middle School in Panama City Beach, Florida, is one of the teachers selected. She and her peers are in Bowling Green, Kentucky, this week as part of their training.

News

3 Fla. children safe after police chase involving suspected human trafficker

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Three children are safe after a suspect’s car rolled over and crashed during a high speed chase.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

New local deaths reported in Thursday daily COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 7,871 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 120 new deaths.