Covenant Care hosting virtual camp this summer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

While many summer camps were canceled this year Covenant Care is thinking outside the box to help kids.

Officials with Covenant Care are hosting the virtual Camp Connect Outside the Box this week for kids aged 6 through 17.

The camp is for those who have suffered a loss or those who have a terminally ill loved one.

To help guide campers through exercises activity boxes were hand-delivered or mailed to each child before camp started.

While the camp is typically held in Pensacola officials say they have reached more kids from different areas by holding it virtually.

”It’s turned out this year we’ve actually been able to reach kids in ten different cities with this one camp. So as far as our reach I think we’re actually growing a little bit with it. We’ve had the opportunity to reach kids that may not have been able to come to Pensacola to do the in-person camp,” said Children’s Support Manager for Covenant Care Elizabeth Wright.

The camp also helps kids understand grief as well as making connections with others who have experienced loss.

”We’ve kind of rolled with the punches, rolled with the pandemic and we get out there and serve our kids and have a blast while we’re teaching them coping skills and connecting with other kids who have experienced the same kind of loss. It’s priceless. It’s something that I’ve been completely honored to do and love doing,” said Wright.

The camp runs through Friday and officials are already planning the 2021 Camp Connect.

