“Everyone who knew him knew what kind of man he was:” bicyclist community mourns the loss of Dallas Smalley

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday, Bay Cycle & Fitness owner Dallas Smalley’s friends gathered inside the bike shop to talk about all the memories they’ve collected of Dallas.

“He could change a flat in no time, just with his hands, and he didn’t need to use a tool,” Dallas’ friend Bill Wager said.

“Every time I [went] in there, he’s happy, he’s laughing,” Dallas’ friend Pat Revell said.

Sunday, Dallas passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Weeks ago, Dallas’ friend Danny Rogers organized a ride-by in the bicycling community.

Dallas could see them from his hospital window.

“But apparently something just didn’t go right,” Rogers said.

Reflecting on Dallas’ legacy, his friends all agree on the kind of man he was.

“Dallas was a rare breed and he will be missed in the community. He’s got a lot of friends,” Revell said.

“Everyone who knew him knew what kind of man he was. They’ll always remember his humor and everything when they came in the bike shop,” Rogers said.

Just as Dallas sent them on their way with a bike and a smile. They plan to return the favor.

“When you come in here, when you leave, you feel better about yourself,” Revell said. “We need to do something, something for Dallas, whether it’s a ride or just something, and we will. It’ll be a big one, too.”

Dallas’ wife said they do not plan on having a service until next year, hopefully around Dallas’ birthday in April.

She also said the future of Bay Cycle & Fitness is still up in the air.

