Haney Technical Center returned back to school Tuesday with new safety protocols in place

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Haney Technical Center had its first day of classes Tuesday and things are very different.

School officials had to do a lot of planning and preparation before students returned to campus. Haney’s Chief Community Relations Officer, Alex Murphy, told us “obviously we’ve had to make a lot of adjustments, and trying to forecast scenarios of things that could happen and we’ve been very diligent the last few months of coming up with all of the what if’s so we were very confident when we started.”

COVID-19 has changed many aspects of the regular school atmosphere and students are trying to adjust. Haney student, Alex Marmolejo, said, “there have been significant changes, there’s the deal with the masks, and social distancing, and how we have the desks spread out have been a big change.”

Not only are temperature checks, masks, and social distancing in place, but student schedules have also changed. Murphy explained to us, “some of the programs will have team A and team B, so team A may come Monday, Tuesday and half a day Wednesday for their hands-on learning, and then they would do remote learning and they would do that half a day Wednesday and Thursday and Friday.”

Despite the changes and some nerves, students say they’re glad to be back. Marmolejo described to us how he felt, “I was a little nervous, but once I came back I felt comfortable, the school has really done a great job with the social distancing and making us feel like we’re back at home.”

The school will modify its plans as needed. “We’re not saying how we’re doing it yesterday or today is how we’re going to be doing it forever we’re just saying given the circumstances that we have this is what we think is the best fit, but we might need to make changes, and we’re willing to reevaluate that,” Murphy said.

Murphy also told us all of Haney’s classes are full right now, but to keep an eye on their website to see if anything opens.

