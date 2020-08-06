Advertisement

Haney Technical Center returned back to school Tuesday with new safety protocols in place

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Haney Technical Center had its first day of classes Tuesday and things are very different.

School officials had to do a lot of planning and preparation before students returned to campus. Haney’s Chief Community Relations Officer, Alex Murphy, told us “obviously we’ve had to make a lot of adjustments, and trying to forecast scenarios of things that could happen and we’ve been very diligent the last few months of coming up with all of the what if’s so we were very confident when we started.”

COVID-19 has changed many aspects of the regular school atmosphere and students are trying to adjust. Haney student, Alex Marmolejo, said, “there have been significant changes, there’s the deal with the masks, and social distancing, and how we have the desks spread out have been a big change.”

Not only are temperature checks, masks, and social distancing in place, but student schedules have also changed. Murphy explained to us, “some of the programs will have team A and team B, so team A may come Monday, Tuesday and half a day Wednesday for their hands-on learning, and then they would do remote learning and they would do that half a day Wednesday and Thursday and Friday.”

Despite the changes and some nerves, students say they’re glad to be back. Marmolejo described to us how he felt, “I was a little nervous, but once I came back I felt comfortable, the school has really done a great job with the social distancing and making us feel like we’re back at home.”

The school will modify its plans as needed. “We’re not saying how we’re doing it yesterday or today is how we’re going to be doing it forever we’re just saying given the circumstances that we have this is what we think is the best fit, but we might need to make changes, and we’re willing to reevaluate that,” Murphy said.

Murphy also told us all of Haney’s classes are full right now, but to keep an eye on their website to see if anything opens.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virus fears loom heavy on the minds of voters

Updated: 52 minutes ago
More voters are requesting mail-in ballots because they're afraid to go out and vote in-person during the pandemic.

News

New drug found in Bay County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Samples have been sent to labs for further analysis.

News

Bay County COVID-19 testing sites now allow walk-ins

Updated: 1 hour ago
Since the start of the program, the number of tests performed has dropped from the target figure of 500 per day. This now allows the testing sites to take walk-ins.

News

Bay County Courthouse operations during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
While the Bay County Courthouse Patterson has been able to conduct some court hearings online, other jury trials have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Haney Back-to-School

Updated: 1 hour ago
Haney Technical Center is back in class with some new procedures in place.

News

Walton County Nonprofits to get Help

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some CARES Act money allotted to Walton County will go to some nonprofits.

News

Injunction Filed About Schools Reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Ron DeSantis isn't budging on his plan to reopen brick-and-mortar schools, so some Florida teachers have asked a judge to stop him.

News

New Drug Found on Streets

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a new drug they say has caused overdoes.

News

Walk Up Testing Allowed

Updated: 1 hour ago
The two new Bay County COVID-19 test sites are allowing walk-ins to be tested now.

News

Local couple welcomed back into renovated home with surprise parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Mike and Sharon Caldwell were welcomed back into their newly renovated home Tuesday after Hurricane Michael damaged nearly every room in the house.