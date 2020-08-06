Advertisement

Local military bases to receive grant for hurricane recovery and mission prep

Tyndall Air Force will be one of the recipients of the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant.
Tyndall Air Force will be one of the recipients of the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Two local military installations will be seeing some extra financial aid in the form of a grant.

The Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant will assist with Hurricane Michael recovery efforts at Tyndall Air Force Base and Naval Support Activity Panama City.

Gulf Coast State College is partnering with the bases and the Bay County Board of County Commissioners as part of the grant acceptance.

“So we received the grant but they’ve got the staff members. They’ve got some staff at Gulf Coast Community College that are real familiar with Bay Defense Alliance, mainly Glenn McDonald- we’re just fortunate to have him in our community,” said Bay County commissioner, Robert Carroll.

The grant will go to funding community partnerships, rebuilding Tyndall Air Force Base, the potential bed-down of three F-35 squadrons and one MQ-9 squadron, and Environmental Impact Statement support.

