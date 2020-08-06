Local organization requests Triumph money to train disadvantage youth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

One local organization is asking Triumph Gulf Coast for more than $1.5 million to help create a technology training program.

The Panama City Marine Institute wants the money to provide high-level tech and industry-recognized certifications for the AMIkids, according to executive director Ron Boyce.

Among them include certifications in unmanned systems and construction- something Bay County Commissioners have thrown their support behind.

The institute, which is aimed at educating disadvantaged students, has submitted a charter school application under the proposed name “AMIkids Maritime Academy”.

”They want to create a charter school to educate over about 1,300, [to] 1,350 kids in unmanned technology. We’ve got a drone program coming to Tyndall Air Force that we’re excited about and what better than to have kids in our own community learn… so any opportunity that we can give them to help support our kids to work in our economy is just fantastic,” said Bay County commissioner, Robert Carroll.

The ten-year project will cost roughly ten million dollars.

