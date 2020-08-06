Advertisement

Local organization requests Triumph money to train disadvantage youth

AMIkids Panama City Marine Institute is requesting more than a million dollars from Triumph Gulf Coast in order to create a charter school.
AMIkids Panama City Marine Institute is requesting more than a million dollars from Triumph Gulf Coast in order to create a charter school.(AMIkids PCMI)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

One local organization is asking Triumph Gulf Coast for more than $1.5 million to help create a technology training program.

The Panama City Marine Institute wants the money to provide high-level tech and industry-recognized certifications for the AMIkids, according to executive director Ron Boyce.

Among them include certifications in unmanned systems and construction- something Bay County Commissioners have thrown their support behind.

The institute, which is aimed at educating disadvantaged students, has submitted a charter school application under the proposed name “AMIkids Maritime Academy”.

”They want to create a charter school to educate over about 1,300, [to] 1,350 kids in unmanned technology. We’ve got a drone program coming to Tyndall Air Force that we’re excited about and what better than to have kids in our own community learn… so any opportunity that we can give them to help support our kids to work in our economy is just fantastic,” said Bay County commissioner, Robert Carroll.

The ten-year project will cost roughly ten million dollars.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Part of Walton County CARES Act funds to go to some local nonprofits

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Walton County has received $3,231,205 in CARES Act funding- money that can be used to help with Coronavirus related expenses.

News

Covenant Care hosting virtual camp this summer

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The camp is for those who have suffered a loss or those who have a terminally ill loved one.

News

Local military bases to receive grant for hurricane recovery and mission prep

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Tyndall Air Force Base and NSA PC will be receiving financial assistance thanks to the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant.

News

Virus fears loom heavy on the minds of voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
More voters are requesting mail-in ballots because they're afraid to go out and vote in-person during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Haney Technical Center returned back to school Tuesday with new safety protocols in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Haney Technical Center returned back to school Tuesday and they have implemented new safety practices to keep staff and students safe.

News

New drug found in Bay County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Samples have been sent to labs for further analysis.

News

Bay County COVID-19 testing sites now allow walk-ins

Updated: 2 hours ago
Since the start of the program, the number of tests performed has dropped from the target figure of 500 per day. This now allows the testing sites to take walk-ins.

News

Bay County Courthouse operations during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
While the Bay County Courthouse Patterson has been able to conduct some court hearings online, other jury trials have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

News

Haney Back-to-School

Updated: 2 hours ago
Haney Technical Center is back in class with some new procedures in place.

News

Walton County Nonprofits to get Help

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some CARES Act money allotted to Walton County will go to some nonprofits.