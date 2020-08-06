Advertisement

Making hurricane evacuation plans for the elderly during a pandemic

Hurricane evacuation plans look different for the elderly during the pandemic.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALTON/BAY COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emergency management officials say it’s already hard to get the elderly to evacuate during a hurricane, but with the pandemic, it could be harder.

When it comes to preparing for hurricane season, it’s best to get ready sooner rather than later.

“I think it’s always good to be prepared ahead of time because storms can come quickly, as we well know,” said Andrea Marsh, chief operating office for the Bay County Council on Aging.

While we’re expecting an active hurricane season, on top of the coronavirus pandemic, having an evacuation plan is essential, and that includes for elderly family and friends.

“We would recommend that if a senior can’t stay in their home, if they have an opportunity to shelter with a friend or neighbor, versus going to a shelter, that would be a good alternative for them,” said Marsh.

Emergency Management director for Walton County, Jeff Goldberg said, shelters are available in Walton County, but they should try to make other plans first.

”Shelters are lifeboats not cruise ships,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg said if you do need to go to a shelter, there are plans in Walton County to keep people socially distant.

“Make sure they have masks and that they wear a mask, if they go to a shelter, they’re going to be required to wear a mask, obviously unless they have underlying health conditions where they cannot wear a mask,” said Goldberg.

Bay County shelters will also require people to wear a mask if they have to open.

The Bay County Council on Aging said that in addition to what you would normally put in a hurricane evacuation kit, you should include masks and hand sanitizer.

For seniors living in nursing homes, Goldberg said the homes have their own plans in place.

