Advertisement

Mask mandate compliance in Panama City Beach

An employee of one Panama City Beach restaurant seen wearing a mask about two weeks after the city's mandate.
An employee of one Panama City Beach restaurant seen wearing a mask about two weeks after the city's mandate.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - At Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Panama City Beach, masks are required before stepping in the door.

“I don’t think anybody really likes it, but it’s the thing to do so we can help protect the nation,” said owner Allen Cotton. He believes while customers still come to eat, they may now think twice before doing so. “A lot of our guests walk up to the door- ‘do we have to wear a mask?’ and we will answer ‘yes’. So they’ll go back to their car, get their mask, and then they’ll come in. Soon as they sit down they’ll take their mask off. Some we have to remind if they get up and go to the restroom- put their mask back on please.”

City leaders set a goal of 80% voluntary mask compliance, and while many businesses have met that goal, others still lag behind.

“Probably could do a little better with condo and hotel lobby areas and elevators- a little more difficult there, especially when people are going to the beach, we understand,” said Panama City Beach city manager, Tony O’Rourke.

To date, the city has not issued any citations, but code enforcement has issued eight violation notices.

“So a violation notice is basically a written notice that’s instructing you to make a correction. If the correction is not made then the city will move forward with a citation or a fine,” said the city’s code enforcement manager, James Tindle.

Whether the ordinance will help control the spread of COVID-19 is still to be determined.

“The CDC had indicated that based on their studies it took about 23 days before they saw a mandatory mask ordinance have an impact,” said O’Rourke, “but certainly it’s having some positive impact.”

For now the ordinance is not going anywhere. However, we’re told the city council will re-evaluate the mandate at its next meeting on August 13.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Remembering Dallas Smalley

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The cycling community is remembering Dallas Smalley.

News

Panama City Beach Mask Ordinance Compliance

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Local restaurants talk about mask ordinance compliance.

News

Bristol’s mask mandate goes into effect Friday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bristol's mandatory mask ordinance will go into effect Friday evening at 5 p.m.

News

Making hurricane evacuation plans for the elderly during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
When it comes to preparing for hurricane season, it’s best to get ready sooner rather than later.

Latest News

News

“Everyone who knew him knew what kind of man he was:” bicyclist community mourns the loss of Dallas Smalley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Sunday, Dallas passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

News

The St. Joe Community Foundation commits $250,000 to Covenant Cove

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The St. Joe Community Foundation committed $250,000 to Covenant Care in Panama City.

News

Surfside Middle School teacher selected for National STEM Scholar Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
Erin Elliot, a science teacher for Surfside Middle School in Panama City Beach, Florida, is one of the teachers selected. She and her peers are in Bowling Green, Kentucky, this week as part of their training.

News

3 Fla. children safe after police chase involving suspected human trafficker

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Three children are safe after a suspect’s car rolled over and crashed during a high speed chase.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

New local deaths reported in Thursday daily COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 7,871 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 120 new deaths.