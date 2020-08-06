Advertisement

Mosley football players chipping in at Southport

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -It was a rather productive morning Thursday for the Mosley football team, but that had nothing to do with X's and O's.

Coach Jeremy Brown and his players putting in some work at a local elementary school. The group of Mosley football players spent a few hours Thursday morning chipping in to make things nicer for when students and teachers return to Southport Elementary.

This one of many service projects for area high school teams. Coach Brown taking time to tell us why this kind of thing is so important.

"We're jJust trying to give back to the community and really teach our guys a sense of service." the coach said. "It's got to be bigger than yourself. A lot of times in life you feel more accomplished when you're serving others, more than when you're serving yourself. You know I think one of the problems in our society today is people worry about themselves too much. They don't worry about the next guy. We tried to teach that through Football. But also in life, showing them that it's OK to get out and serve others."

Coach Brown adding he's impressed by the turnout, the kids receptive to the message here.

"Every fall before the season starts we try to reach out to different schools and organizations to see if we can get the football team involved. To do some type of community service project. " Brown told us. "This year we reached out to Coach Harless here at Southport. And asked him if there was anything we could do? And he was like absolutely! And now that we're opening schools back up we've got the kids out here. I think we've got probably 55 to 60 kids out here on campus and they're doing everything from moving furniture to cleaning windows to putting mullets in the flower beds!"

Students expected back August 20th, and now at Southport they’ll see a little nicer “curb appeal”

