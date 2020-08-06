Nelson sent back to Trenton as Yankees trim roster

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Rutherford and Gulf Coast alum Nick Nelson has been optioned to the team’s alternate training site Thursday.

With the Yankees having to reduce their active roster from 30 to 28 men ahead of Thursday’s series finale with the Phillies, Nelson found himself as the odd man out in manager Aaron Boone’s nine-man bullpen. Nick made two appearances with the big league club, with great different outcomes. HIs fist, his big league debut last Saturday, was a three inning gem in which he did not give up a hit, and struck out four against the Red Sox.

Nelson’s next time on the mound was Wednesday, in the first game of a doubleheader against the Phillies. He was roughed up for 7 runs, 6 earned, on 7 hits in an inning and two thirds.

