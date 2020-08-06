Advertisement

New drug found in Bay County

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a new drug that has caused a number of accidental overdoses over the last few weeks.

The narcotic was found by the department in powder form, and has been tied to a number of other overdoses in nearby counties as well. While the BCSO could not comment as to what the drug is at this time, it is working together with other local law enforcement agencies to determine what exactly it is.

“Comparing notes with all the agencies around us and the agencies here in Bay County is our first step.,” said Lieutenant Kevin Francis of the BCSO. “We will talk to those guys, try to find out some similarities between our investigation and theirs.”

Samples of the drug have been sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further analysis.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virus fears loom heavy on the minds of voters

Updated: 52 minutes ago
More voters are requesting mail-in ballots because they're afraid to go out and vote in-person during the pandemic.

News

Haney Technical Center returned back to school Tuesday with new safety protocols in place

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Haney Technical Center returned back to school Tuesday and they have implemented new safety practices to keep staff and students safe.

News

Bay County COVID-19 testing sites now allow walk-ins

Updated: 1 hour ago
Since the start of the program, the number of tests performed has dropped from the target figure of 500 per day. This now allows the testing sites to take walk-ins.

News

Bay County Courthouse operations during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
While the Bay County Courthouse Patterson has been able to conduct some court hearings online, other jury trials have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Haney Back-to-School

Updated: 1 hour ago
Haney Technical Center is back in class with some new procedures in place.

News

Walton County Nonprofits to get Help

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some CARES Act money allotted to Walton County will go to some nonprofits.

News

Injunction Filed About Schools Reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Ron DeSantis isn't budging on his plan to reopen brick-and-mortar schools, so some Florida teachers have asked a judge to stop him.

News

New Drug Found on Streets

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a new drug they say has caused overdoes.

News

Walk Up Testing Allowed

Updated: 1 hour ago
The two new Bay County COVID-19 test sites are allowing walk-ins to be tested now.

News

Local couple welcomed back into renovated home with surprise parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Mike and Sharon Caldwell were welcomed back into their newly renovated home Tuesday after Hurricane Michael damaged nearly every room in the house.