New drug found in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a new drug that has caused a number of accidental overdoses over the last few weeks.

The narcotic was found by the department in powder form, and has been tied to a number of other overdoses in nearby counties as well. While the BCSO could not comment as to what the drug is at this time, it is working together with other local law enforcement agencies to determine what exactly it is.

“Comparing notes with all the agencies around us and the agencies here in Bay County is our first step.,” said Lieutenant Kevin Francis of the BCSO. “We will talk to those guys, try to find out some similarities between our investigation and theirs.”

Samples of the drug have been sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further analysis.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.