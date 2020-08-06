New local deaths reported in Thursday daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 510,389 cases reported. That’s 7,650 new cases. There are 504,768 cases involving Florida residents and 5,621 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 7,871 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 120 new deaths.

Bay County is reporting 4,077 cases. This includes 4,009 residents and 68 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 98 years-old. 45 people have died from the virus and 189 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday around noon, 80 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,292 cases. This includes 3,262 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 29 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 35 people who have died from the virus. 148 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday around noon, 46 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,323 cases. 1,208 of the cases are residents and 115 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 15 deaths from the virus and 65 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday around noon, 10 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 747 cases. 738 are residents and nine are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 43 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday around noon, 5 people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 476 cases. There are 465 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been two deaths reported and 14 hospitalizations. As of Thursday around noon, one person is in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 1,797 cases. There are 1,782 local cases and 15 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 36 deaths and 101 people have been reported hospitalized. As of Thursday around noon, 16 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 356 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 28 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday around noon, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 490 cases. They are 481 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 94 years-old. There have been two deaths and 34 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday around noon, five people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 276 cases. There are 274 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 6 to 85. Two deaths have been reported. Four people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday around noon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 384 cases of COVID-19. All 384 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Four people have died and seven people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 12:16 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 35 available adult ICU beds out of the 173 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

The ICU bed capacity as of Thursday. (WJHG/WECP)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.