Part of Walton County CARES Act funds to go to some local nonprofits

Local nonprofits will be able to apply for grants from the Walton County Commission.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County Commissioners have decided $500,000 of their CARES Act money will go to local nonprofits.

Walton County has received $3,231,205 in CARES Act funding- money that can be used to help with Coronavirus related expenses.

”The board controls the money, but they also know that it has affected a lot of things here locally and a lot of the nonprofits, especially the ones that have provided food or services,” said Louis Svehla, public information manager for Walton County.

”You’re trying to provide the services to the people that need the services more than anybody,” said John Roper, CEO of Arc of the Emerald Coast.

Because of the pandemic, nonprofits have been hit hard, due to a lack of donations, but an increase in need.

“You know I think I speak for all nonprofits when I say right now is a crucial time, you’re trying to hold on to your staff, you’re trying to make payroll,” said Roper.

Arc of the Emerald Coast serves Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa Counties. Roper said they’re trying to hang on.

”We can’t close, our clients can’t go home, we have group homes that we serve that are 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we’re the only family they have,” said Roper.

Nonprofits will have to apply for grants from the Walton County Commission, and they can receive a maximum of $35,000.

CARES Act funds have to be used by the end of 2020, or they will expire.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

