The St. Joe Community Foundation commits $250,000 to Covenant Care

The St. Joe Community Foundation has committed $250,000 to Covenant Care in Panama City.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The St. Joe Community Foundation committed $250,000 to Covenant Care in Panama City.

Covenant Care officials say the money will help deliver expanded community and home-based palliative care to Bay and Walton Counties.

Palliative care gives support and care for patients diagnosed with a serious, long-term or life-threatening illness.

Patients can be cared for at The St. Joe Community Foundation Center or in their home.

“We are excited to play a major role in expanding healthcare options and assistance to the community,” said April Wilkes, the Executive Director of The St. Joe Community Foundation, “Patients and care-givers will benefit significantly from this program.”

“It takes partners like The St. Joe Community Foundation for Covenant Care to be able to do more for our patients and families. This new access to palliative care will be a game changer in this region” said Aaron West, the Covenant Care Vice President of Advancement, “This generous commitment proves once again that The St. Joe Community Foundation is dedicated to building great communities, and also to helping create access to healthcare for those who call Northwest Florida home.'

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

