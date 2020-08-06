Advertisement

Three children safe after a suspected human trafficker crashed while fleeing police

Three children are safe after a suspect’s car rolled over and crashed during a high speed chase.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Three children are safe after a suspect’s car rolled over and crashed during a high speed chase Wednesday.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, they were working an active burglary case in the Dogwood Heights Community when deputies say they saw a man, fitting the description of the suspect they were looking for, get into a vehicle and leave.

Deputies later identified the suspect as Domingo Morales Hamilton Fernando.

According to deputies, a high speed chase ensued as Fernando tried to escape.

Deputies say Fernando eventually lost control of his car and flipped it near the intersection of Dogwood Drive and Old Greenwood Road.

While Fernando exited the car, deputies say they noticed a 17 year-old girl and a 2 year-old girl were also in the car. Deputies say another child, a 3 year-old boy, was ejected from the vehicle and was found in some nearby woods. We’re told the three children were unharmed but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Pursing deputies say they did not know the children were in the car, and if they did, they would not have chased the suspect.

Deputies say Fernando was life-flighted to Southeast Alabama Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

During the investigation, it was learned Fernando was in the United States illegally and has an outstanding Final Order for Removal from the United States. Homeland Security Agents told deputies that Fernando is suspected of being involved in Human Trafficking.

A warrant has been issued for Fernando’s arrest after he’s released from the hospital.

