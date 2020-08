PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat continues in NWFL. Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the next week with heat index values rising above 100 degrees on some days.

Rain chances will stay low with only a few isolated showers through Saturday but more rain is expected come next week allowing for a more seasonable pattern with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.