Catalyst Solar Farm to create jobs in Marianna community

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Approximately 2,052 solar panels will provide 677 kilowatts of renewable energy to one Marianna business.

The City of Marianna and Catalyst Fabric Solutions held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the Catalyst Solar Farm.

This farm will reduce the company’s electricity cost thus allowing it to hire at least 44 new employees.

Officials say the money saved using the solar panels will help Catalyst " invest in the additional equipment, technologies and new associates required to keep up with the increased production demands associated with the company’s rapid growth.”

Officials also say this is the second solar farm project for the City of Marianna.

They say projects like these will continue to offer residents more jobs and boost the local economy.

“This solar project is part of an ongoing economic development project to assist and enable Catalyst Fabric Solutions to grow, while at the same time providing employment to the citizens of Marianna and Jackson County,” City Manager Jim Dean said in a press release.

