Despite drop in local unemployment rate, employers still struggling to hire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The latest unemployment rate for Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties dropped to 7%. That’s 3% lower than the previous month.

“So it is a decrease from what we’ve had since the pandemic, but is still an increase from what we had prior to the pandemic,” CareerSource Gulf Coast’s Director of Communications Brittany Rock said.

She said one industry hit hardest by COVID-19 is the service industry, but now more people are coming back looking for work, “and we’ve kind of asked ‘Why?’ You know, ‘What was the situation before?’ What may have changed that for you?’ Well their situations that they’re thinking about, you know, the CARES Act money has expired and… some people are hitting the end of their benefits. So with reemployment assistance you typically have about 12 weeks that you can get benefits for.”

Rock added with school coming up, childcare is also no longer an issue for many parents who want to work.

But despite more people seemingly going back to work, Captain Jack’s Family Buffet Owner Jack Bishop said he can’t find many.

“There’s just not as many young people and we don’t have any of our immigrants that we sign for, or sponsored, this year here because they all got canceled,” he said.

Bishop said the pandemic has also kept some of his employees older than 60 from returning.

“So we have every position from entry level housekeeping, pots/pans dishwashers, to sous-chefs. It’s hard finding any degree of skilled hospitality people right now.”

Now, as children return to school and vacationers go home, Bishop has concerns about the future.

“How we get and where we get our people from to keep us going is very important and that’s why we need an immigration plan, we need things that make workers want to work.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.