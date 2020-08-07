Advertisement

Despite drop in local unemployment rate, employers still struggling to hire

By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The latest unemployment rate for Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties dropped to 7%. That’s 3% lower than the previous month.

“So it is a decrease from what we’ve had since the pandemic, but is still an increase from what we had prior to the pandemic,” CareerSource Gulf Coast’s Director of Communications Brittany Rock said.

She said one industry hit hardest by COVID-19 is the service industry, but now more people are coming back looking for work, “and we’ve kind of asked ‘Why?’ You know, ‘What was the situation before?’ What may have changed that for you?’ Well their situations that they’re thinking about, you know, the CARES Act money has expired and… some people are hitting the end of their benefits. So with reemployment assistance you typically have about 12 weeks that you can get benefits for.”

Rock added with school coming up, childcare is also no longer an issue for many parents who want to work.

But despite more people seemingly going back to work, Captain Jack’s Family Buffet Owner Jack Bishop said he can’t find many.

“There’s just not as many young people and we don’t have any of our immigrants that we sign for, or sponsored, this year here because they all got canceled,” he said.

Bishop said the pandemic has also kept some of his employees older than 60 from returning.

“So we have every position from entry level housekeeping, pots/pans dishwashers, to sous-chefs. It’s hard finding any degree of skilled hospitality people right now.”

Now, as children return to school and vacationers go home, Bishop has concerns about the future.

“How we get and where we get our people from to keep us going is very important and that’s why we need an immigration plan, we need things that make workers want to work.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida's Tax Free Holiday Begins

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Back to School Sales Tax holiday kicked off Friday.

News

Marianna K-8 School Opens

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Marianna's new K-8 school will be opening for the new school year.

News

Local Unemployment Rate Decreases

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The unemployment rate has gone down locally, we talk to local businesses about why.

News

Three candidates vie for Walton County District 1 Commission seat

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The three Republican candidates, William “Boots" McCormick, Philip Cryar, and Lisa Johnson will vie for the seat currently held by Bill Chapman, who is not seeking re-election.

News

Walton County Commission Race

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Three candidates vie for the Walton County District 1 Commission Seat.

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach sends out 1700 surveys

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
1700 surveys will be sent out to find out where the residents of Panama City Beach want to see improvement in their community

News

Gulf Coast State College registration for Education Encore opens Monday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Gulf Coast State College Education ENCORE registration opens up on Monday

News

Take advantage of Florida’s tax free weekend

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Tax-free weekend runs from August 7th through August 9th.

News

Massalina Memorial Homes demolition in final phase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jarell Baker
A new apartment complex is coming to Panama City, but with part of an old name. Hear from a descendent of its namesake.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center staff receive delicious donation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
One area restaurant delivered meals to feed about 60 hospital workers.