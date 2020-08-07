Elderly man killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -An Alford man was killed in a crash late Wednesday morning in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 85-year-old man was traveling west on Thompson Road when troopers say he failed to stop at the stop sign at State Road 73 and hit another vehicle driven by a Bonifay man.

We’re told the elderly man was ejected from his truck during the crash. EMS pronounced him dead on scene.

The 49-year-old Bonifay man was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City. Troopers say he’s in serious condition.

