Elderly man killed in Jackson County crash

An 85-year-old Alford man was killed Wednesday in Jackson County after FHP troopers say he ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -An Alford man was killed in a crash late Wednesday morning in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 85-year-old man was traveling west on Thompson Road when troopers say he failed to stop at the stop sign at State Road 73 and hit another vehicle driven by a Bonifay man.

We’re told the elderly man was ejected from his truck during the crash. EMS pronounced him dead on scene.

The 49-year-old Bonifay man was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City. Troopers say he’s in serious condition.

