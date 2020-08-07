Advertisement

Florida falls behind in census report

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida is trailing the national response rate by nearly three percentage points. 

Representative Anna V. Eskamani (D) said “We are seeing low census return rates especially in our communities of color.”

Marilyn Stephens, the Assistant Regional Manager for the Census Bureau says that’s a sign the state needs to do better.

“So Florida’s not pleased with where it is right now and that’s why we are working so hard on this push to get more households to self respond,” said Stephens.

The count is used to allocated congressional districts, but more importantly it influences the allocation of funding.

“For infrastructure, healthcare, education,” said Stephens.

And also, pandemic relief funding.

Senator Oscar Baynon (D) said “Just look at the CARES Act. Right? The CARES Act was saying that cities or counties of over 500,000 can draw the money down themselves, whereas everyone else had to go through the state. Well that count of 500,000 comes from a census count.”

There’s three primary ways of responding to the census. You can return your form via mail. You can also respond via phone and for the first time ever you can respond online. And Florida politicians are working to get the message out

“I know for us in our legislative office we have been posting online reminders and links daily,” said Eskamani.

But they say the Governor has a role to play as well.

“And I’ve never heard him mention it. And he’s kind of declined to get that involved in the census,” said Baynon.

The deadline to respond is October 31st, but the Bureau is encouraging everyone to fill it out as soon as possible. 

Latest News

News

New local deaths reported in Friday daily COVID-19 update

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 7,927 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 180 new deaths.

News

Historic St. Andrews to celebrate National Farmers Market Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
This week is National Farmers Market Week and Historic St. Andrews is celebrating in a big way.

News

Faces & Places: How Panama City Got Its Name

Updated: 12 hours ago
In this week's Faces & Places of the Panhandle, we take a trip back in time to learn how Panama City got its name.

News

Hurricane Evacuation Plans for the Elderly Amid Pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
The elderly population is one of the most vulnerable to COVID-19, how should they plan to shelter and evacuate during hurricane season.

Latest News

News

Florida Ports in Economic Crisis

Updated: 12 hours ago
Florida ports hope to secure $3.5 billion in next federal stimulus.

News

Looking at Positivity Rates Ahead of School Year

Updated: 12 hours ago
Pediatricians say students should only go back to school in places where the positivity rate is less than 5%, BDS officials respond.

News

School reopening case delayed

Updated: 12 hours ago
The case challenging the opening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee.

News

Panama City named after early 1900s “big dig”

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
The city was first known as Park Place and then Harrison before it became Panama City.

News

Looking at Bay County coronavirus positivity rate and recommendations ahead of school year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
As of Thursday, Bay County’s two-week positivity rate is just over 21 percent according to the Florida Department of Health.

News

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to open new facility in Jackson County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The new facility is set to open next year.