Florida falls behind in census report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida is trailing the national response rate by nearly three percentage points.

Representative Anna V. Eskamani (D) said “We are seeing low census return rates especially in our communities of color.”

Marilyn Stephens, the Assistant Regional Manager for the Census Bureau says that’s a sign the state needs to do better.

“So Florida’s not pleased with where it is right now and that’s why we are working so hard on this push to get more households to self respond,” said Stephens.

The count is used to allocated congressional districts, but more importantly it influences the allocation of funding.

“For infrastructure, healthcare, education,” said Stephens.

And also, pandemic relief funding.

Senator Oscar Baynon (D) said “Just look at the CARES Act. Right? The CARES Act was saying that cities or counties of over 500,000 can draw the money down themselves, whereas everyone else had to go through the state. Well that count of 500,000 comes from a census count.”

There’s three primary ways of responding to the census. You can return your form via mail. You can also respond via phone and for the first time ever you can respond online. And Florida politicians are working to get the message out

“I know for us in our legislative office we have been posting online reminders and links daily,” said Eskamani.

But they say the Governor has a role to play as well.

“And I’ve never heard him mention it. And he’s kind of declined to get that involved in the census,” said Baynon.

The deadline to respond is October 31st, but the Bureau is encouraging everyone to fill it out as soon as possible.