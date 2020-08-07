Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start on satellite and radar this morning as we still have quite a bit of dry air aloft in our atmosphere. We have seen a few small fluttering showers develop out in the Gulf this morning. However, they’re few and far between and not lasting long as the dry air cuts them down after about a 15min shower. We’ll give it around a 10% chance this morning for the coast to see one or two small, stray and brief, showers before 10am. Otherwise, another small chance flares up this afternoon inland.

Temperatures are warm and humid and similar to each and every other morning this week, largely in the 70s and closer to 80 on the coast. Sunshine will get the day started for most and temperatures will warm fast. We’ll likely see some reaching the 90s before lunchtime today with highs in the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland.

That heat and humidity, combined with the sea breeze and a weak frontal boundary to our west, will try to produce some lift to create showers this afternoon. However, that rising moisture will run into the drier air aloft, and about 80 to 90% of the time the dry air will win out and evaporate the rising moisture before it turns into a shower. The other 10-20% of the time, we may see a small, quick, stray shower develop largely away from the coast this afternoon. This will be the going trend into the upcoming weekend as well with highs returning to the 90s each afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a 10-20% chance for a small, stray and brief, shower near the coast before 10am and inland after 12pm. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a feels like temperature in the triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps a similar pattern running right through the weekend before a small return to a more summery afternoon storm trend returns by midweek next week.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.