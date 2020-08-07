Advertisement

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to open new facility in Jackson County

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After years of setbacks and delays, the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is set to open a new facility in Jackson County.

The new state-of-the-art facility is set to be built on land in Marianna purchased in 2015 in Marianna. More than $400,000 has been secured to pay for the project, and Jackson County was chosen as it is the largest population center in the area outside of Bay County.

“So many families relocated to Washington, Holmes, Jackson and Calhoun counties (after Hurricane Michael,)” said Lori Allen, Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. “So our needs for those families have increased in Jackson County over the last year and a half to two years as well.”

The facility is being designed with the needs of children and their families in mind, as a safe and comfortable place after experiencing challenges and traumas.

“At the end of the day we want a safe place for children and families to come to in their time of need that feels like a place for them,” Allen said. “A non-sterile, trauma sensitive, one-stop-shop for families to come for support.”

The facility is set to open in September 2021.

