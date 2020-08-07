Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center staff receive delicious donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Essential workers at one local hospital received a delicious “thank you” Friday.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center received a special donation from Golden Chick. The restaurant delivered meals comprised of chicken and mashed potatoes to feed about 60 workers.

The hospital’s chief operating officer said these kinds of donations are especially appreciated during this challenging time.

”This is what we do, we take care of patients. But these simple acts of generosity, they just mean a lot to them. They make their hearts warm. We know what we’re here for and we’re just grateful for it,” said the hospital’s chief operating officer, Holly Dean.

Golden Chick will also be offering a 15% discount to all first responders.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.