Gulf Coast State College registration for Education Encore opens Monday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf Coast State College Encore classes will be open for registration on Monday, August 10th.

Encore classes are non-credit classes that anyone can take. If you want to learn a new skill like painting, gardening, or playing an instrument these types of classes and more will be offered.

“This is a little bit different from our other continuing education classes. With Education Encore, participants actually come in and take classes for six weeks,” Coordinator of Education Encore Lara Herter said. “They come every Friday and they are able to choose four classes during that time frame able to choose from, they take four classes every Friday for six weeks.”

If you have questions like cost and how to register online, you can visit Gulf Coast State College’s website.

