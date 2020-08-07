Advertisement

Herman Cain to be mourned at private funeral in Atlanta

FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, will be mourned at a private funeral in Atlanta on Friday.

The 11 a.m. service will be live-streamed at hermancaincelebrations.com.

Cain died July 30 of complications from COVID-19. He was 74.

Cain had been ill with the coronavirus for several weeks. A statement on his Twitter account said he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29 and was hospitalized July 1.

It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but his hospitalization came less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

Trump called him "a Powerful Voice of Freedom and all that is good."

“Herman had an incredible career and was adored by everyone that ever met him, especially me,” Trump said on Twitter shortly after he died. “He was a very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend.”

Cain briefly rose to the top of polls during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code.

A longtime Republican, Cain was “a fierce advocate for conservative principles across the board,” Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

July US jobs report is expected to point to hiring slowdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Economists have forecast that U.S. employers added 1.6 million jobs in July. That would normally be a scintillating job gain. Yet it would still fall far short of June’s 4.8 million increase and May’s 2.7 million gain.

News

Faces & Places: How Panama City Got Its Name

Updated: 1 hours ago
In this week's Faces & Places of the Panhandle, we take a trip back in time to learn how Panama City got its name.

News

Hurricane Evacuation Plans for the Elderly Amid Pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The elderly population is one of the most vulnerable to COVID-19, how should they plan to shelter and evacuate during hurricane season.

News

Florida Ports in Economic Crisis

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida ports hope to secure $3.5 billion in next federal stimulus.

Latest News

News

Looking at Positivity Rates Ahead of School Year

Updated: 1 hours ago
Pediatricians say students should only go back to school in places where the positivity rate is less than 5%, BDS officials respond.

National

Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

News

School reopening case delayed

Updated: 2 hours ago
The case challenging the opening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee.

News

Panama City named after early 1900s “big dig”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
The city was first known as Park Place and then Harrison before it became Panama City.

News

Looking at Bay County coronavirus positivity rate and recommendations ahead of school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
As of Thursday, Bay County’s two-week positivity rate is just over 21 percent according to the Florida Department of Health.

News

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to open new facility in Jackson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The new facility is set to open next year.