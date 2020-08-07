Advertisement

Historic St. Andrews to celebrate National Farmers Market Day

(KSFY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For locals looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than Historic St. Andrews.

This week is National Farmers Market Week and Historic St. Andrews is celebrating in a big way. The public is invited to come enjoy Music & Munchies at the Market on Saturday, August 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say in addition to many local vendors, there will also be food trucks and live music to enjoy. Ashley Danielle Feller will be performing beginning at 10 a.m.

Organizers also say several vendors are donating items for a large gift basket give away. Raffle tickets can be bought at the welcome booth between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

