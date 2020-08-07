Advertisement

Looking at Bay County coronavirus positivity rate and recommendations ahead of school year

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The school year for Bay District Schools students and staff is set to start on August 20th with in-person and virtual options.

But a recommendation from the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says schools should delay opening if a district has a coronavirus positivity rate of five percent or more in a two-week period.

As of Thursday, Bay County’s two-week positivity rate is just over 21 percent according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay District Schools officials say they’re leaning on the CDC and local health departments for guidance.

“Those recommendations change weekly and sometimes daily. So, we’re trying to do our best to make sure our policies match up with the CDC guidelines,” said School Board Chairman Steve Moss.

Officials say any major changes during the school year would come after discussing it with the local health department.

“If indeed we had to go back to a distance learning scenario where everyone had to be online, I think that type of scenario would come a lot from the recommendations of our local health department,” said Moss.

The district has also brought on a supervisory nurse to be a single point of contact for any and all COVID-19 related needs or questions.

“We are talking to the DOH every day and assessing and reassessing and making decisions that are safest for our community,” said supervisory school nurse Lyndsey Jackson.

With ever-changing guidelines, officials say it’s important for students, staff, and parents to stay informed.

“We are working right now on putting some real clear and concise information together for our parents and for our staff,” said Jackson.

“We’re going to have information on how parents can screen their students every morning before sending them to school and making those decisions on whether or not to stay home.”

Here’s a look at the two-week positivity rate around the panhandle according to the Florida Department of Health as of Thursday, August 6.

Bay: ~21.2%

Calhoun: ~7.6%

Franklin: ~16%

Gulf: ~18.2%

Holmes: ~8%

Jackson: ~20%

Liberty: ~12%

Okaloosa: ~12%

Walton: ~12.2%

Washington: ~15%

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Faces & Places: How Panama City Got Its Name

Updated: 19 minutes ago
In this week's Faces & Places of the Panhandle, we take a trip back in time to learn how Panama City got its name.

News

Hurricane Evacuation Plans for the Elderly Amid Pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The elderly population is one of the most vulnerable to COVID-19, how should they plan to shelter and evacuate during hurricane season.

News

Florida Ports in Economic Crisis

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Florida ports hope to secure $3.5 billion in next federal stimulus.

News

Looking at Positivity Rates Ahead of School Year

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Pediatricians say students should only go back to school in places where the positivity rate is less than 5%, BDS officials respond.

News

School reopening case delayed

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The case challenging the opening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee.

Latest News

News

Panama City named after early 1900s “big dig”

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ron Marasco
The city was first known as Park Place and then Harrison before it became Panama City.

News

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to open new facility in Jackson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The new facility is set to open next year.

News

Fight to stop school reopening likely on hold

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida teachers are asking a judge to stop Governor Ron DeSantis from reopening brick-and-mortar schools.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat is on here in the panhandle with only smaller chances of rain

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The heat is on in the panhandle with limited rain chances