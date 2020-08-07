Looking at Bay County coronavirus positivity rate and recommendations ahead of school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The school year for Bay District Schools students and staff is set to start on August 20th with in-person and virtual options.

But a recommendation from the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says schools should delay opening if a district has a coronavirus positivity rate of five percent or more in a two-week period.

As of Thursday, Bay County’s two-week positivity rate is just over 21 percent according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay District Schools officials say they’re leaning on the CDC and local health departments for guidance.

“Those recommendations change weekly and sometimes daily. So, we’re trying to do our best to make sure our policies match up with the CDC guidelines,” said School Board Chairman Steve Moss.

Officials say any major changes during the school year would come after discussing it with the local health department.

“If indeed we had to go back to a distance learning scenario where everyone had to be online, I think that type of scenario would come a lot from the recommendations of our local health department,” said Moss.

The district has also brought on a supervisory nurse to be a single point of contact for any and all COVID-19 related needs or questions.

“We are talking to the DOH every day and assessing and reassessing and making decisions that are safest for our community,” said supervisory school nurse Lyndsey Jackson.

With ever-changing guidelines, officials say it’s important for students, staff, and parents to stay informed.

“We are working right now on putting some real clear and concise information together for our parents and for our staff,” said Jackson.

“We’re going to have information on how parents can screen their students every morning before sending them to school and making those decisions on whether or not to stay home.”

Here’s a look at the two-week positivity rate around the panhandle according to the Florida Department of Health as of Thursday, August 6.

Bay: ~21.2%

Calhoun: ~7.6%

Franklin: ~16%

Gulf: ~18.2%

Holmes: ~8%

Jackson: ~20%

Liberty: ~12%

Okaloosa: ~12%

Walton: ~12.2%

Washington: ~15%

