Lynn Haven resident seriously injured in Hwy 77 crash

A Lynn Haven man is listed in serious condition after the vehicle he was driving was rear ended during a crash on Highway 77 Thursday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Lynn Haven man was seriously injured after troopers say he was rear ended on Highway 77 Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old male from Southport was traveling south on Hwy 77 when troopers say he failed to slow down and hit the Sedan in front of him driven by a 47-year-old Lynn Haven man.

We’re told after impact, the Sedan went off the road and overturned. FHP officials say the driver was also ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers say the driver of the Sedan is in serious condition.

No other details have been provided at this time.

