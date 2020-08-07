Man arrested in connection with shooting that left one injured

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a Fort Walton Beach gas station parking lot.

Deputies say on July 14, around 6:15 p.m., witnesses heard several shots fired at the Parade Express Gas Station.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a black man wearing a blue hoodie and face mask walk towards a woman’s car and shoot at her. Witnesses say the man ran from the scene.

Deputies say they found the 29-year-old woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies say they identified the suspect at Tyrek Robinson, 23, of Fort Walton Beach. Robinson was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public and firing a missile into a vehicle.

